5 animals with the most fascinating sleep habits

Sleep is essential for nearly every living creature, but the way animals get their rest can be wildly different from that of humans. Evolution has equipped different species with remarkable adaptations that allow them to sleep while avoiding predators, survive harsh environments, or continue long migrations. From birds that nap in the sky to turtles that breathe through their rear end during hibernation, these are some of the most fascinating sleep strategies in the animal kingdom.

1. Alpine swifts: Birds that sleep while flying

During their months-long migrations between Europe and Africa, Alpine swifts can remain airborne for extended periods. Research suggests they take brief naps lasting just a few seconds while gliding at high altitudes. This allows them to conserve energy without interrupting their migration. Scientists believe these micro-sleeps are possible because the birds spend much of their time soaring rather than actively flapping, making short bursts of sleep feasible without losing control of flight.