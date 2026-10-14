5 animals to spot in Gujarat’s Little Rann of Kutch beyond the wild ass

The Little Rann of Kutch (LRK) in Gujarat is a landscape of salt flats, scrubland, grasslands and seasonal wetlands. Despite its harsh, arid conditions, the region supports a variety of wildlife.

The area is particularly known for the Indian wild ass, but visitors may encounter several other mammals while exploring the Wild Ass Sanctuary and its surrounding habitats.

1. Indian wild ass

The Indian wild ass, locally known as ghudkhar, is the signature animal of the Little Rann of Kutch. The sanctuary was established primarily to protect this species, whose population is concentrated in the Rann and adjoining areas.

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The animal is recognisable by its sandy-brown coat and a darker stripe running along its back. Unlike domestic donkeys, Indian wild asses are built for the dry, open terrain and can cover considerable distances while searching for food and water.