5 animals to spot in Gujarat’s Little Rann of Kutch beyond the wild ass

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The Little Rann of Kutch (LRK) in Gujarat is a landscape of salt flats, scrubland, grasslands and seasonal wetlands. Despite its harsh, arid conditions, the region supports a variety of wildlife.
The area is particularly known for the Indian wild ass, but visitors may encounter several other mammals while exploring the Wild Ass Sanctuary and its surrounding habitats.
The Indian wild ass, locally known as ghudkhar, is the signature animal of the Little Rann of Kutch. The sanctuary was established primarily to protect this species, whose population is concentrated in the Rann and adjoining areas.
The animal is recognisable by its sandy-brown coat and a darker stripe running along its back. Unlike domestic donkeys, Indian wild asses are built for the dry, open terrain and can cover considerable distances while searching for food and water.
The nilgai, or blue bull, is India’s largest antelope and another mammal you can see around the Rann. They are particularly suited to open scrub and grassland habitats. Males are larger and typically bluish-grey, while females are smaller and more brownish.
Nilgai are herbivores and feed on grasses, leaves, shrubs and other vegetation available in the relatively sparse landscape.
The blackbuck is another antelope worth looking for in and around the grassland habitats of the Little Rann. Adult males are particularly distinctive, with dark brown to black upper bodies, white underparts and long, spiralling horns. Females and young males are generally lighter in colour.
The Indian fox is adapted to some of the country’s drier landscapes and can be found in the scrub and grassland habitats around the Rann.
It is relatively small, with a slender body, pointed ears and a bushy tail. Unlike larger predators, foxes can survive on a varied diet that includes rodents, insects, reptiles, birds and other small animals.
Because they can be elusive, sightings are not guaranteed. Keeping noise to a minimum and observing the surroundings carefully can improve the chances of spotting one.
The Indian wolf is among the larger carnivores associated with the grassland and semi-arid ecosystems of Gujarat. It is generally wary of people and therefore considerably harder to spot than animals such as wild asses or nilgai. Wolves play an important ecological role as predators, helping regulate smaller mammal populations.
The Little Rann’s open landscape can offer opportunities to observe wildlife at a distance, but sightings depend heavily on season, location and luck.