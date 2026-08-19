5 animals that have no head but can still see

When we think of animals, we usually imagine a body with a clearly defined head, complete with eyes, a mouth, and a brain. However, evolution has taken a very different path for some creatures.

Several animals either lack a distinct head altogether or have such a diffuse body plan that it is difficult to identify one. Yet many still possess light-sensitive organs or fully developed eyes that help them navigate, detect predators, or find food.

Here are five extraordinary examples.

Starfish

Despite their name, starfish don’t have a true head or brain. Instead, they have radial symmetry, meaning their body is arranged around a central disc.