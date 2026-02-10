5 animals that are more metal than your favourite band

If “metal” is about surviving impossible odds, breaking rules, and looking terrifying while doing it, then the animal kingdom is basically a never-ending headliner. Across land, sea, and air, evolution has produced creatures that shrug off venom, regenerate limbs, kill silently, or simply refuse to die. These animals don’t just exist—they endure.

Here are five of the most metal animals ever to inhabit, crawl, or swim on this planet.

1. The Honey Badger

The honey badger has a reputation that precedes it—and for good reason. It fights lions. It survives snake bites that would kill most animals in minutes. It breaks into beehives, eats the larvae, and walks away unfazed by hundreds of stings. Its skin is so thick and loose that predators struggle to get a fatal grip. Fearless, aggressive, and borderline indestructible, the honey badger is metal incarnate.