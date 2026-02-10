5 animals that are more metal than your favourite band

Nature doesn’t need leather jackets or screaming guitars to be metal—sometimes, it just needs claws, venom, regeneration and an utter disregard for death.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 07:00 PM IST
honey badgerHoney Badger (Photo:Wikipedia)
Make us preferred source on Google

If “metal” is about surviving impossible odds, breaking rules, and looking terrifying while doing it, then the animal kingdom is basically a never-ending headliner. Across land, sea, and air, evolution has produced creatures that shrug off venom, regenerate limbs, kill silently, or simply refuse to die. These animals don’t just exist—they endure.

Here are five of the most metal animals ever to inhabit, crawl, or swim on this planet.

1. The Honey Badger

The honey badger has a reputation that precedes it—and for good reason. It fights lions. It survives snake bites that would kill most animals in minutes. It breaks into beehives, eats the larvae, and walks away unfazed by hundreds of stings. Its skin is so thick and loose that predators struggle to get a fatal grip. Fearless, aggressive, and borderline indestructible, the honey badger is metal incarnate.

2. The Immortal Jellyfish

immortal jellyfish Immortal Jellyfish (Photo: Wikipedia)

Most animals fear death. The immortal jellyfish simply opts out. When injured, stressed, or old, Turritopsis dohrnii can revert its cells back to an earlier stage of life, effectively starting over. It doesn’t regenerate—it resets existence. While it can still be eaten or destroyed, it has no biological expiry date. Eternal life? That’s as metal as it gets.

3. The Mantis Shrimp

Small, colourful, and absolutely unhinged, the mantis shrimp packs a punch that boils water and creates shockwaves of light. Its strike is so fast that it can shatter aquarium glass and crack crab shells instantly. Some species can see wavelengths of light humans can’t even comprehend. Tiny body, god-tier weaponry—this is nature showing off.

4. The Wolverine

Don’t be fooled by its size. The wolverine regularly takes on animals much larger than itself, including wolves and bears. It has bone-crushing jaws, claws built for tearing frozen flesh, and a temperament that screams chaos. Living in some of the harshest climates on Earth, it survives where few others can—through brute strength, endurance, and sheer rage.

ALSO READ | Some of the world’s loneliest animals are…

5. The Cockroach

Is it glamorous? No. Is it unstoppable? Absolutely. Cockroaches can survive extreme radiation, go weeks without food, hold their breath for nearly an hour, and live for days without their heads. They’ve outlasted mass extinctions and will probably outlive us, too. While not fierce in the traditional sense, their resilience makes them one of the most metal survivors ever born.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘They teach us life lessons’: Parents and experts on the rise of K-pop and parasocial bonds among Indian youth
Young girl watching Korean idols dancing on phone screen depicting parasocial bonds
Take a tour of Vir Das and Shivani Mathur’s ‘eclectic and boho’ Mumbai home, a sanctuary built on stories, dogs, and disorderly charm
Vir Das and Shivani Mathur
Surgeon explains why you hear 'someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called' in the shower: 'Might get a bit trippy'
The strange reason your brain 'creates' voices in the shower
Advertisement
PHOTOS
cats
Cats: The only animals that chose us
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede exorcises Delhi demons in all-round display as Netherlands cruise past Namibia by 7 wickets
Bas de Leede Netherlands vs Namibia T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
Former Apple designer Jony Ive designs Ferrari’s upcoming electric car
The steering wheel is light, made of recycled aluminium, and features a three-spoke design with clean lines inspired by the Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s. (Image: Ferrari)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement