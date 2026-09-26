5 animals a tiger may think twice before attacking

Can tiger think twice before attacking someone? (Freepik image)

Tigers are powerful enough to take down surprisingly large prey. But that does not mean they attack everything they come across.

For a predator, an injury can be costly. A damaged paw, broken tooth or serious wound can make hunting difficult later. So when the potential prey is unusually large or capable of putting up a strong fight, a tiger may choose its moment carefully.

Here are five animals that can make a tiger think twice.

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1. Asian elephant

Tigers may opportunistically prey on elephant calves (Image: Pexels) Tigers may opportunistically prey on elephant calves (Image: Pexels)

Tigers occasionally prey on elephant calves, particularly when a calf is separated from the herd or otherwise vulnerable. A healthy adult Asian elephant, however, is a completely different proposition.