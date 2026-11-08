Dogs may have been leaving their mark on human history for much longer than we realise. Archaeologists in Turkey have discovered what appears to be a 4,000-year-old dog paw print preserved on an ancient mudbrick, offering an unexpected glimpse into the everyday lives of people in the Bronze Age.

Researchers made the discovery at Tavşanlı Höyük, one of the largest Bronze Age settlements in western Anatolia. Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, shared photographs of the paw prints on social media, describing them as one of the unexpected traces of life uncovered at the archaeological site.

The mudbrick was reportedly recovered from the rubble of a Bronze Age building that collapsed following a fire. Researchers believe a dog stepped on the brick while it was still wet, leaving behind paw impressions that were preserved as it dried. Its age is estimated at around 4,000 years based on the archaeological context.