10 remarkable animals found only in the western ghats

Stretching along India’s western coast, the Western Ghats are one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots. Older than the Himalayas, these forests harbour species found nowhere else on Earth. Hidden within these dense canopies, misty hills and river valleys are animals as unique as the landscape itself.

1. Lion-tailed macaque

With its silver mane and tufted tail, this endangered primate is a symbol of the Western Ghats. Found in small, fragmented groups, it spends most of its life in the forest canopy, rarely touching the ground.

2. Nilgiri tahr

Native to the high-altitude grasslands, this sure-footed ungulate is often spotted along rocky cliffs. Once endangered, conservation efforts have helped stabilise its population.