10 remarkable animals found only in the western ghats

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Stretching along India’s western coast, the Western Ghats are one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots. Older than the Himalayas, these forests harbour species found nowhere else on Earth. Hidden within these dense canopies, misty hills and river valleys are animals as unique as the landscape itself.
1. Lion-tailed macaque
With its silver mane and tufted tail, this endangered primate is a symbol of the Western Ghats. Found in small, fragmented groups, it spends most of its life in the forest canopy, rarely touching the ground.
2. Nilgiri tahr
Native to the high-altitude grasslands, this sure-footed ungulate is often spotted along rocky cliffs. Once endangered, conservation efforts have helped stabilise its population.
3. Malabar giant squirrel
Also known as the Indian giant squirrel, this multi-coloured creature can leap across trees with remarkable agility. Its striking coat makes it one of the most visually appealing mammals in India.
4. Purple frog
One of the strangest amphibians on Earth, the purple frog spends most of its life underground and emerges only briefly during the monsoon to breed. It is considered a “living fossil.”
5. Nilgiri langur
Recognisable by its glossy black fur and golden-brown head, this shy primate inhabits dense forests and feeds mainly on leaves, fruits and flowers.
6. Malabar civet
One of the rarest mammals in the world, this nocturnal animal is seldom seen. Habitat loss has pushed it to the brink, making sightings extremely rare.
7. Indian flying lizard
This remarkable reptile doesn’t truly fly but glides between trees using wing-like membranes. It’s a master of camouflage, blending seamlessly into tree bark.
8. Malabar grey hornbill
Endemic to the Western Ghats, this fruit-eating bird plays a crucial role in seed dispersal and is easily recognised by its large curved beak and loud calls.
9. Travancore tortoise
A rare forest-dwelling tortoise, it thrives in leaf litter and dense undergrowth, making it difficult to spot despite its size.
10. Nilgiri marten
India’s only marten species, this elusive carnivore is rarely seen and is considered one of the least-studied mammals in the country.