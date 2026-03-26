10 Indian wetlands for every bird lover’s bucket list

India’s wetlands are among the most vibrant bird habitats in the world, serving as critical stopovers for migratory species and year-round homes for resident birds. Spread across diverse ecosystems, from coastal lagoons to inland marshes, these wetlands attract birdwatchers eager to witness the spectacular avian diversity they support. Many are also recognised under the global Ramsar Convention on Wetlands for their ecological importance. Here are 10 wetlands in India that offer remarkable birdwatching experiences.

One of India’s most famous birding destinations, this wetland sanctuary in Bharatpur hosts over 350 species of birds. During winter, migratory birds from Central Asia and Siberia arrive here, including pelicans, cranes, and various duck species. Its network of marshes, woodlands, and grasslands makes it ideal for both amateur and serious birdwatchers.

2. Chilika Lake, Odisha

Migrayory birds at Chilika Lake (Photo: Wikipedia) Migrayory birds at Chilika Lake (Photo: Wikipedia)

Located along the coast of Odisha, this vast brackish lagoon is the largest coastal wetland in India. Each winter, hundreds of thousands of migratory birds — including flamingos, pintails, and gulls — arrive here. The Nalabana Bird Sanctuary within Chilika is a major birding hotspot.

3. Sultanpur National Park, Haryana

Just a short drive from Gurugram and Delhi, Sultanpur is a compact wetland that becomes a haven for migratory birds during winter. Species such as Siberian cranes, rosy pelicans, and several varieties of storks and herons are frequently spotted here.

4. Loktak Lake, Manipur

The largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, Loktak, is famous for its floating islands known as phumdis. The wetland supports numerous waterbirds and migratory species and lies near the Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world’s only floating national park.

5. Kolleru Lake, Andhra Pradesh

Situated between the rivers Krishna and Godavari, Kolleru is a critical habitat for pelicans, painted storks, and openbill storks. The lake transforms into a bustling bird refuge in winter when thousands of migratory birds arrive.

6. Deepor Beel, Assam

Located near Guwahati, Deepor Beel is a permanent freshwater lake and an important wetland ecosystem in the Brahmaputra valley. It attracts a wide variety of migratory waterfowl, including kingfishers, storks, and several species of ducks.

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7. Pulicat Lake, Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu

India’s second-largest brackish-water lagoon, Pulicat, lies along the Bay of Bengal and is especially famous for its large congregations of flamingos. The surrounding marshes and sandbars provide rich feeding grounds for many waterbirds.

8. Harike Wetland, Punjab

Formed at the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers, Harike is one of North India’s most important wetlands for migratory birds. Species such as bar-headed geese, coots, and diving ducks are commonly sighted here in winter.

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9. Vembanad Lake, Kerala

Part of the larger Vembanad–Kol wetland ecosystem, this expansive lake in Kerala supports numerous resident and migratory birds. The nearby Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is a well-known birdwatching site within this wetland system.

10. Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujarat

This shallow wetland near Ahmedabad is famous for its winter bird populations. Flamingos, pelicans, cranes, and a variety of waterfowl flock to the lake, creating one of western India’s most rewarding birdwatching experiences.