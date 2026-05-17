Beyond Tigers: 10 amazing animals you can easily see in Ranthambore

Ranthambore’s wild side goes far beyond the tiger safari.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 17, 2026 04:56 PM IST
animalsA Leopard (Photo: Website/Ranthomborenationalpark.com)
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Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park is one of India’s most famous wildlife destinations, best known for its Bengal tigers. But the park is also home to a wide variety of animals that visitors frequently encounter during safaris. Here are seven creatures you are quite likely to spot, even if the tiger stays hidden.

1. Leopard

Though more elusive than tigers, leopards are regularly sighted in the rocky terrains and hilly sections of Ranthambore. They are agile climbers and usually prefer quieter zones away from tiger movement.

2. Sloth Bear

Known for their shaggy black coats and long snouts, sloth bears are among the park’s most fascinating residents. They are often seen foraging for termites, fruit, and honey in the early mornings or evenings.

A sloth bear A sloth bear (Photo: AI)

3. Marsh Crocodile

The lakes and water bodies inside Ranthambore are filled with mugger crocodiles basking lazily in the sun. These reptiles are among the easiest animals to spot during a safari.

4. Sambar Deer

The largest deer species in India, sambars are commonly seen grazing around lakes and forest clearings. Their alarm calls often alert safari-goers to the possible presence of a predator nearby.

Crocodile A Marsh Crocodile (Photo: Website/Ranthamboretigerreserve)

5. Nilgai

Also called the blue bull, nilgai are India’s largest antelope species. They are frequently spotted in open grasslands and scrub forests across the park.

6. Langur

These long-tailed monkeys are impossible to miss in Ranthambore. Often seen leaping across trees or sitting near fort ruins, langurs also share an interesting alert relationship with deer species in the wild.

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7. Indian Peafowl

India’s national bird is abundant in Ranthambore. During the monsoon and early mornings, peacocks displaying their vibrant feathers become one of the park’s most photogenic sights.

8. Striped Hyena

One of Ranthambore’s lesser-known predators, the striped hyena is usually spotted during early morning or evening safaris. Recognisable by its shaggy coat and sloping back, this nocturnal scavenger plays a crucial role in keeping the forest ecosystem clean.

Indian Fox An Indian Fox (Photo: Website/tourism.rajasthan.gov)

9. Wild Boar

Wild boars are among the most commonly sighted animals in Ranthambore. They move around in groups, especially near grasslands and water bodies, constantly searching for roots, insects, and fallen fruits.

10. Indian Fox

The Indian fox is a small and swift predator often seen in the park’s open scrublands. With its bushy tail and sharp ears, this clever animal is known for hunting rodents, insects, and small reptiles. 

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