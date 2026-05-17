Beyond Tigers: 10 amazing animals you can easily see in Ranthambore

Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park is one of India’s most famous wildlife destinations, best known for its Bengal tigers. But the park is also home to a wide variety of animals that visitors frequently encounter during safaris. Here are seven creatures you are quite likely to spot, even if the tiger stays hidden.

1. Leopard

Though more elusive than tigers, leopards are regularly sighted in the rocky terrains and hilly sections of Ranthambore. They are agile climbers and usually prefer quieter zones away from tiger movement.

2. Sloth Bear

Known for their shaggy black coats and long snouts, sloth bears are among the park’s most fascinating residents. They are often seen foraging for termites, fruit, and honey in the early mornings or evenings.