‘Perfume is chemistry’: Why your favourite scent smells different on someone else

Did you know your diet can influence how a perfume smells on you? In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Khalid Kalsekar, the founder of Rayhaan Perfumes explained how dietary habits can affect the way fragrances develop on the skin. “Your diet changes how you sweat. A citrus fragrance smells completely different on a veg body vs a non-veg body. Perfume is chemistry,” he shared.

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Curious, indianexpress.com reached out to an expert to understand the science behind it.

Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant- Internal medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital says that a perfume tends to shift in stages as the top, middle and base notes slowly evaporate. “How fast all of that happens is kinda tricky and depends on a bunch of normal, everyday things, like skin temperature, oil levels (sebum), how hydrated you are, and also the skin microbiome — that little crowd of bacteria and other tiny microorganisms that quietly hang out on us,” he explains.

According to him, some of those microbes can nudge fragrance molecules in subtle ways, particularly around areas like underarms, so the scent sort of unfolds differently for each person.

Bharat Arora, Director & Master Perfumer at Sachee Fragrances, adds that your diet absolutely diet plays a quiet but powerful role in how a fragrance performs on your skin. “What you eat influences your body temperature, skin oils, and even the natural scent your body releases, all of which interact with your perfume,” he tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Your diet is part of your personal fragrance signature. (Freepik) Your diet is part of your personal fragrance signature. (Freepik)

Here’s how it works

Dr Kumbar elaborates that certain foods that are rich in garlic, onions, spices, alcohol, and even high protein plans can change body odour because some breakdown products end up being released through sweat. Since perfume blends with your natural body scent, those small alterations might affect how a fragrance is noticed. “Still, diet does not chemically reshape the perfume itself. Rather it adjusts the underlying smell layer, on top of which the fragrance rests,” he points out.

For those following a vegetarian diet, Arora says that foods like fruits (orange, apple), cucumber, leafy greens, coconut water keep the body cooler and hydrated. This helps fragrances smell cleaner, fresher, and more balanced. Light perfumes, citrus, floral, aquatic notes, tend to shine better and stay pleasant longer.

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On the other hand, those following a non-vegetarian diet, have foods like red meat, chicken, eggs, seafood — which especially when cooked with spices, tend to heat up the body. “This increased body heat can make perfume project stronger and develop faster, sometimes making heavy notes like oud, leather, or musk feel more intense,” explains Arora, adding that in some cases, it can slightly alter the scent, making it sharper or heavier than intended.

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“A cooler, lighter diet keeps your fragrance soft and fresh, while a heavier, protein rich diet can amplify and warm up your scent,” says Arora. That’s why the same perfume can smell completely different from one person to another, since your diet is part of your personal fragrance signature.

Finding a signature scent isn’t only about what seems good on a test strip, it’s more about how the fragrance wakes up on your own skin.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.