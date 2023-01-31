Pathaan press meet: Shah Rukh Khan keeps it dapper in black suit; Deepika Padukone looks lovely in floral dress

Pathaan fever has taken over the nation, as is visible from its stupendous box-office collection and a flood of rave reviews on social media. As such, to mark the success of the film, a press conference was attended by director Siddharth Anand along with the cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Apart from the endearing chemistry between the co-actors at the press conference, what also caught our attention were their striking ensembles.

Starting with Pathaan himself, SRK looked dapper as ever in a black suit set from the menswear brand Masculine. It comprised a sleek blazer featuring a couple of pockets, a pair of tailored pants, and a black t-shirt worn underneath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

He finished off this suave look with a blue-tinted wristwatch, a couple of bracelets, black shoes and, of course, his magical charm.

Deepika, who never fails to make a style statement with her impeccable sartorial picks, brought in floral delight in this custom midi dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The sleeveless dress featured a voluminous skirt bottom and a fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline, with multicoloured flowers and leaves inundating the dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

She accessorised this dress with a pair of black pointed stilettos and stone-studded emerald earrings from jewellery brand Isharya. Ditching her usual sleek bun, she opted for a half-open hairdo and added the finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and glossy lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

John, who won everyone’s heart as the antagonist in the film, opted for a casual look for the event. He wore a tucked-out fitted black shirt with a pair of two-shaded blue denim jeans, and black and white shoes.

John Abraham kept it casual (Source: Varinder Chawla) John Abraham kept it casual (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Shah Rukh had looked every bit stylish in this beige stand collar blazer worn over a crisp white shirt and black pants for actor Nayanthara’s wedding. He accessorised this dapper look with a pair of sunglasses and a watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika, on the other hand, keeps making head turns with every ensemble. Recently, she looked stunning in an all-pink look comprising an oversized hot pink jacket and matching straight-fit pants. This look was accessorised with diamond jewellery and pink stilettos.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!