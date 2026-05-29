Parmeet Sethi hasn’t used an alarm in 10 years; expert says ‘picture of good health’

On his son, Aaryamann’s YouTube blog, Parmeet Sethi recently revealed that ever since the family moved to Madh Island a decade ago, he has not used an alarm clock. “This is something. In the last 10 years, I have never gotten up with an alarm. I have always woken up with the sound of birds chirping,” he said, as Aaryamann’s fiancée, Yogita Bihani, added, “Ever since I have shifted to Madh, nature is registering…that was not possible while living in the main city,” she shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said waking up naturally without an alarm often sounds like the perfect picture of good health. “In some cases, it can show healthy sleep habits. When a person wakes up on their own, it may mean that their body clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, is in sync with their sleep schedule. This can lead to feeling more refreshed and alert in the morning,” said Dr Mule.

However, not using an alarm should not be seen as a health goal or a standard for good sleep quality. The bigger question is whether a person is getting enough sleep regularly.

The body goes through different stages of sleep at night. “If an alarm interrupts deep sleep, a person may experience ‘sleep inertia’ — a temporary state of grogginess, lowered alertness, and slow thinking after waking up,” said Dr Mule.

This is why some people feel tired even after several hours of sleep. It is often not just about how long they sleep but also about when they wake up.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Should everyone try to stop using alarms?

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Not necessarily. “Modern lifestyles, work schedules, travel, and social commitments often make alarms practical and necessary. Many people have responsibilities that rarely align with their natural sleep cycle.”

The focus should be on creating a stable sleep routine instead of eliminating alarms. “Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time each day, cutting back on screen time before sleep, and keeping good sleep habits are usually more important than how someone wakes up,” said Dr Mule.

The body naturally prefers consistency. When sleep patterns become regular, many people find that they wake up a few minutes before their alarm anyway, which can indicate that their body clock is working well.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.