Paris Fashion Week: Cardi B is clearly having a gala time!

Do you think Paris Fashion Week could be complete without Cardi B? Recently, she was seen stepping up her style game at the Spring shows in Paris in her boldest look yet. However, we wonder if all that attention was not lost on her?

Advertising

Strutting in a head-to-toe outfit by Richard Quinn, Cardi B wore a floral-print bodysuit. The eccentric outfit which included a skirt, gloves, matching coat, headpiece and shoes were first showcased on the runway during London Fashion Week as part the Fall 2019 collection of the designer, who made florals his trademark.

Quinn, a British fashion designer has had his creations worn by Priyanka Chopra, Céline Dion and most recently by Kendall Jenner to the 2019 Emmys.

Even though she went incognito, she undoubtedly blew the cover.

Advertising

The singer certainly knows how to make an entrance. She even posted a video on her Instagram account walking through the streets of Paris saying “I heard you… were missing me at Fashion Week New York,” she said in the video. “I’m here to serve it to you… and serve it to you cold.”

ALSO READ | Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all dolled up but fails to impress

Earlier this year, Karlie Kloss wore the same outfit earlier this year and no doubt she went unrecognisable too. She was photographed by Steven Meisel for British Vogue.

Later in the day, she was seen in a more sombre look for Thom Browne’s show, wearing a gray blazer, pencil skirt, topped with glasses. However, both the blazer and skirt had an exaggerated, bubble-like silhouette.

We can’t wait to see what Cardi wears next!