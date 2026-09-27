Parineeti Chopra on gaining weight for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Lost brands, didn’t do events’

"I was just looking so terrible. I was so conscious and people started saying, 'She's pregnant, she's done liposuction, she's done Botox on her face.' I don't know what all people have said," recalled the actor.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 27, 2026 10:57 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra on how gaining weight impacted her workParineeti Chopra on how gaining weight impacted her work. (Source: Instagram/@parineetichopra)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amar Singh Chamkila earned box-office success and critical acclaim, and a few years later, actor Parineeti Chopra broke her silence about her decision to gain weight for the film. On Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out, she shared that director Imtiaz Ali had advised her to gain weight and apply minimal makeup to authentically portray Amarjot Kaur. Despite industry friends warning her of the negative impact on her career, she went ahead and fully committed to the role.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“I lost brands. I didn’t do events. Because I was just looking so terrible. I was so conscious, and people started saying, ‘She’s pregnant, she’s done liposuction, she’s done Botox on her face.’ I don’t know what all people have said. And I used to look at it and be like, ‘You guys will never understand’.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Chopra further added, “I have no interest in getting fat or looking bad, and my clothes were not fitting. To date, I have not lost the weight. It has been a struggle to lose the weight also.”

Parineeti Chopra on how gaining weight impacted her work Parineeti lost brand deals. (Source: Instagram/@parineetichopra)

When body shaming impacts career

Mumbai-based counselling psychologist Yash Dilip says that when criticism about a person’s body starts affecting their career, it can feel much more personal and distressing. “The individual may begin to believe that their appearance is defining their professional worth, which can gradually affect confidence, self-esteem and how they see themselves,” he tells indianexpress.com.

According to him, body shaming can also create a constant pressure to look a certain way, particularly in professions where appearance is closely scrutinised.

“Repeated comments, comparisons and social media reactions may lead to anxiety, self-consciousness and excessive focus on one’s appearance. Over time, some people may start avoiding situations, opportunities or even social interactions because they fear being judged,” he elaborates.

Story continues below this ad

Dilip further reiterates that it is important to remember that not every opinion about your body deserves to become your internal voice. “You can acknowledge that criticism exists without allowing it to define your sense of self,” he says. In addition, he suggests limiting exposure to hurtful online comments, staying connected with people who offer genuine support, and focusing on abilities beyond appearance can help create emotional distance.

ALSO READ | ‘There is achaar everywhere in the house’: Parineeti Chopra gives us a peek into her ‘luxury collection’ of achaar

If body-related criticism begins affecting sleep, eating patterns, relationships, work or day-to-day functioning, Dilip recommends speaking with a mental health professional. “Seeking help can provide a safe space to process the criticism rather than carrying it as a reflection of one’s own worth,” he concludes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments