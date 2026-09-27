Parineeti Chopra on gaining weight for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Lost brands, didn’t do events’

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Amar Singh Chamkila earned box-office success and critical acclaim, and a few years later, actor Parineeti Chopra broke her silence about her decision to gain weight for the film. On Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out, she shared that director Imtiaz Ali had advised her to gain weight and apply minimal makeup to authentically portray Amarjot Kaur. Despite industry friends warning her of the negative impact on her career, she went ahead and fully committed to the role.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“I lost brands. I didn’t do events. Because I was just looking so terrible. I was so conscious, and people started saying, ‘She’s pregnant, she’s done liposuction, she’s done Botox on her face.’ I don’t know what all people have said. And I used to look at it and be like, ‘You guys will never understand’.
Chopra further added, “I have no interest in getting fat or looking bad, and my clothes were not fitting. To date, I have not lost the weight. It has been a struggle to lose the weight also.”
Mumbai-based counselling psychologist Yash Dilip says that when criticism about a person’s body starts affecting their career, it can feel much more personal and distressing. “The individual may begin to believe that their appearance is defining their professional worth, which can gradually affect confidence, self-esteem and how they see themselves,” he tells indianexpress.com.
According to him, body shaming can also create a constant pressure to look a certain way, particularly in professions where appearance is closely scrutinised.
“Repeated comments, comparisons and social media reactions may lead to anxiety, self-consciousness and excessive focus on one’s appearance. Over time, some people may start avoiding situations, opportunities or even social interactions because they fear being judged,” he elaborates.
Dilip further reiterates that it is important to remember that not every opinion about your body deserves to become your internal voice. “You can acknowledge that criticism exists without allowing it to define your sense of self,” he says. In addition, he suggests limiting exposure to hurtful online comments, staying connected with people who offer genuine support, and focusing on abilities beyond appearance can help create emotional distance.
If body-related criticism begins affecting sleep, eating patterns, relationships, work or day-to-day functioning, Dilip recommends speaking with a mental health professional. “Seeking help can provide a safe space to process the criticism rather than carrying it as a reflection of one’s own worth,” he concludes.