Parineeti Chopra on gaining weight for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Lost brands, didn’t do events’

Amar Singh Chamkila earned box-office success and critical acclaim, and a few years later, actor Parineeti Chopra broke her silence about her decision to gain weight for the film. On Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out, she shared that director Imtiaz Ali had advised her to gain weight and apply minimal makeup to authentically portray Amarjot Kaur. Despite industry friends warning her of the negative impact on her career, she went ahead and fully committed to the role.

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“I lost brands. I didn’t do events. Because I was just looking so terrible. I was so conscious, and people started saying, ‘She’s pregnant, she’s done liposuction, she’s done Botox on her face.’ I don’t know what all people have said. And I used to look at it and be like, ‘You guys will never understand’.