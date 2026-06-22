Paresh Rawal calls Akshay Kumar ‘extremely honest’, says is a ‘family man’; expert weighs in

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Paresh Rawal recently spoke about his Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar and praised him for being honest. “There is no insecurity. I know what he does, I can’t do. Like his stunts. He is a good-looking guy. He is extremely hardworking. He is an extremely honest guy,” Rawal told Siddharth Kannan on his podcast.
“He is one such person in the industry who never has any hidden agenda. As a producer, if you were to sign, everything would be transparent on paper. He is absolutely honest about his work. He has exceptional integrity. Moreover, as a human being, I like the fact that he is a family man,” added Rawal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
In today’s hyper-connected society, earning genuine respect has become increasingly complex. So, we reached out to Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), psychotherapist, founder, and director of Gateway of Healing, to discuss how earning respect in the eyes of one’s colleagues and friends matters.
Social media platforms amplify achievements and mistakes, creating an environment where judgment occurs swiftly and spreads widely. As such, Dr Tugnait emphasised that genuine respect emerges from authenticity and principle-based living. “When someone makes decisions guided by clear personal values rather than fleeting social approval, they establish a foundation of integrity that others recognise, even when disagreeing with specific choices. This consistency builds trust – the essential precursor to respect,” said Dr Tugnait.
Additionally, as opposed to what is widely believed, vulnerability strengthens rather than diminishes respect. “Acknowledging mistakes, expressing genuine emotions, and admitting limitations demonstrate security and authenticity. These qualities resonate deeply in a culture where many present carefully curated versions of themselves,” said Dr Tugnait.
Unlike fleeting attention or viral popularity, genuine respect “accumulates slowly through consistent actions over time”. “This gradual building creates lasting recognition that withstands isolated incidents or temporary social judgment,” shared Dr Tugnait.
Community service, Dr Tugnait noted, represents another powerful pathway to respect. “Contributing to collective well-being without seeking recognition demonstrates character and builds goodwill that transcends superficial judgments,” said Dr Tugnait.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.