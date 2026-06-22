Paresh Rawal calls Akshay Kumar ‘extremely honest’, says is a ‘family man’; expert weighs in

Paresh Rawal recently spoke about his Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar and praised him for being honest. “There is no insecurity. I know what he does, I can’t do. Like his stunts. He is a good-looking guy. He is extremely hardworking. He is an extremely honest guy,” Rawal told Siddharth Kannan on his podcast.

“He is one such person in the industry who never has any hidden agenda. As a producer, if you were to sign, everything would be transparent on paper. He is absolutely honest about his work. He has exceptional integrity. Moreover, as a human being, I like the fact that he is a family man,” added Rawal.