‘They teach us life lessons’: Parents and experts on the rise of K-pop and parasocial bonds among Indian youth

“The joy and clarity that K-pop songs bring cannot be provided by anyone else. They positively fill our entire persona and help children discover their inner music.” This is how 14-year-old Gurugram student, Natalia Robert, describes her relationship with K-pop. Her feelings mirror those of millions of children who have embraced Korean culture not merely as entertainment but as an emotional ecosystem.

Once limited to niche fan circles, Korean dramas and K-pop have grown into a cultural force, particularly among young Indians who form intense, one-sided emotional bonds with celebrities they have never met.

While these connections, known as parasocial relationships, have led to a rise in creative communities, they have also raised concerns among parents, who worry about excessive screen time, emotional dependence, and children replacing real-world relationships with online personas.

The Korean Wave’s growing influence

The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, refers to the rapid rise of Korean films, television dramas, music, and digital content since the 1990s. In India, its influence has accelerated through streaming platforms and social media.

According to researchers of a June 2024 study titled The Impact of Hallyu (Korean Wave) on Indian Youth’s Intention to Visit South Korea, “The Hallyu (Korean Wave) phenomenon has gained significant popularity among the younger demographic on a global scale.”

In India today, researchers note a large and dedicated fan base for music groups such as BTS, Blackpink, Girls’ Generation, EXO, TWICE, and SHINee. “The expansion of the Korean wave is not limited to K-Pop videos and Korean dramas but has led to interest of the youth in Korean beauty brands, cosmetics, fashion, Korean food, games, animation, etc.”

The study, involving data from 153 young participants, examined the six components of the Hallyu, including Korean drama, Korean music, Korean movies, Korean fashion products and cosmetics, Korean food, and Korean games. “The data reveals that Korean Music Albums are consumed at the highest rate among the six elements, with Korean dramas being the second most consumed by the Indian youth,” mentions the study.

Story continues below this ad

“The influence of Hallyu has increased awareness of everyday Korean culture, while travel between India and Korea continues to expand,” says Myong Kil Yun, regional director for India & SAARC Countries at the Korea Tourism Organization, New Delhi.

But what distinguishes K-pop from earlier celebrity cultures, experts say, is access.

“Earlier, Bollywood fandom was largely one-directional,” says counselling psychologist Srishti Mishra. “Children watched films or admired stars from a distance. K-pop changes this. Idols appear regularly through livestreams and social media, creating ongoing interaction.”

For Natalia, this holds. “Korean idols do live streams for their fandom so they can connect with them more. They are humans who reach out to their fans, so we feel united.”

Story continues below this ad

With school assignments moving on teams, all school communication moving to WhatsApp, there is little that parents can do to keep kids away from the phone. (Source: AI Generated) With school assignments moving on teams, all school communication moving to WhatsApp, there is little that parents can do to keep kids away from the phone. (Source: AI Generated)

Why children form parasocial bonds

Research on parasocial relationships shows that adolescents demonstrate greater preoccupation with celebrities than other age groups. A 2017 study published in Frontiers in Psychology, a peer-reviewed journal, found that 61.1% of early adolescents considered favourite media figures as relationship partners, reporting greater parasocial involvement and emotional intensity.

A May 2025 clinical study, The Impact of Childhood Trauma on the Intensity of Parasocial Relationships Among Adolescents, notes that adolescents are particularly vulnerable. “While parasocial interaction occurs during media consumption and is often transient, parasocial relationships are enduring and involve deeper emotional investment over time,” the study says.

Several studies have also highlighted gender differences in the intensity of parasocial relationships, with data indicating that, in contrast to their male counterparts, female adolescents typically form more intense PSRs.

These relationships form quietly through repetition, says Mishra. “A child might start by watching a K-pop music video, then move to interviews, livestreams and behind-the-scenes clips. Over time, the idol becomes part of their daily routine.”

Story continues below this ad

For many young fans, these idols offer emotional support. For 20-year-old Dimpy Bhatt, K-Pop boy band BTS is an escape from stressful days. “Listening to their music and watching their live sessions feels like something inside me is healing without even realising it.”

“They teach us life lessons. During our happy or sad days, we listen to K-pop cause the songs remind us to live for ourselves,” adds Natalia.

Why parents are worried

Parents often notice early effects through behaviour change: children playing livestream replays during homework, high screen time, mood swings, and distress over online criticism of their idols.

“Because idols speak directly to fans and appear emotionally accessible, children experience this as companionship,” Mishra explains. “In early adolescence, when friendships feel unstable, this presence offers comfort.”

Story continues below this ad

Clinical psychologist Sunita Samant, founder of Mind Matters, adds, “In the teen years, kids usually turn to friends or their group to talk things out and feel understood. But when that space doesn’t feel safe or available, maybe there’s not much emotional conversation at home, they feel ignored, or they’re dealing with bullying or exclusion, they start looking for that sense of validation somewhere else.”

Devika Puri, who managed to keep her 13-year-old son away from the screen for many years, later realised that resistance could be “counterproductive”. “With school assignments moving on teams, all school communication moving to WhatsApp, there is little that parents can do to keep kids away from the phone.”

When admiration becomes overwhelming

Experts note that healthy admiration is not a concern when it coexists with everyday functioning. “A child may enjoy following an idol while still engaging in school, family time and offline relationships,” says Mishra. “It becomes concerning when the fandom starts regulating mood.”

The signals include irritability when they miss content, difficulty sleeping due to livestream schedules, or personal distress from online criticism of the idol. In some cases, children may say, “They are the only ones who understand me,” explains Mishra.

Story continues below this ad

Samant agrees, “Admiration remains healthy as long as you appreciate them in a normal way. The moment you start emulating and obsessing so much that it becomes overwhelming and feels like a must, that’s where it crosses a line.”

For parents of toddlers, the concern is different.

Paroma Bhattacharya, 38, says her worry for her three-year-old “is screen time rather than emotional dependence or spending.” At this age, she highlights, children don’t form attachments to “idols” in the way older children do, but they can become overly attached to certain characters or routines. “That’s why moderation and adult supervision are important, ensuring screens don’t replace real-world play, interaction, or rest.”

Conflict at home

While much of the conflict between parents and children concerns screen time, the underlying issue is misunderstanding.

“Conflicts usually emerge not from fandom itself, but from misunderstanding its emotional role,” Mishra says. “Parents may focus on screen time or academic distraction, while children experience fandom as meaningful and emotionally grounding.”

Story continues below this ad

Puri recognises these challenges. “The habit of being on the screen is worrisome.” Yet she acknowledges: “I don’t think we as parents can keep our children away from the screen. This is a generation that was born with the internet in its womb.”

The goal, experts agree, is not prohibition but balance, not dismissal but dialogue, not fear but informed engagement with the digital emotional ecosystem where today’s children increasingly live. (Source: AI Generated) The goal, experts agree, is not prohibition but balance, not dismissal but dialogue, not fear but informed engagement with the digital emotional ecosystem where today’s children increasingly live. (Source: AI Generated)

Content curator Pooja Galgali expresses similar concerns. “Generation Alpha knows too much about the world, but you ask them about Mumbai, they don’t have a clue. After long exposure to the screen, she (my daughter) gets angry or irritable.”

For Natalia, parental response feels dismissive. “Parents should always support their children because if they don’t realise how much this means to us, it will drop their own self-esteem and emotional balance.”

The positive side: Community and creativity

Despite concerns, fandom spaces can help children connect with their peers globally and learn new things.

Story continues below this ad

“For many young people, fandoms offer their first experience of community beyond school or family,” says Mishra. “A child who feels socially awkward offline may find confidence online by sharing edits, writing fan fiction, learning choreography or translating lyrics.”

Samant agrees. “Fandom spaces help young people feel a sense of belonging by connecting with others who share the same interests. They encourage self-expression through discussions and creative content.”

Galgali has observed these impulses in her daughter. After discovering K-pop, “she has become very confident. She wants to try Japanese and Korean food. She wants to take a trip to Korea, Japan and Singapore.”

Finding a balance

The goal, experts agree, is not prohibition but balance, not dismissal but dialogue, not fear but informed engagement with the digital emotional ecosystem where today’s children increasingly live.

“The most effective strategy is conversation without judgment,” says Mishra. “Parents can ask what children enjoy about fandom or what it gives them emotionally. Some families set agreements around screen time while attending concerts or encouraging related hobbies.”

Samant agrees, “It doesn’t have to be a power struggle. Kids still need sports and offline activities. Instead of shutting it down, ask ‘What do you like about this?’ The key is the vibe at home.”

Puri argues that education plays an important role in such situations. “It’s important to educate children on what constitutes knowledge. Education on how to consume content and not confuse it with real identity is critical.”

Bhattacharya emphasises curiosity. “Parents can start by listening without dismissing. Setting gentle boundaries, encouraging offline play, and reminding children that celebrities are people doing a job helps create a healthy perspective.”