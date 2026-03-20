Palak Tiwari says mother Shweta is bestowed with soft skin, hers is harsh: ‘Meri mummy ka makeup chura churaake…’

Palak Tiwari, 25, recently recalled her tryst with makeup and how she realised that her skin is very different from her mother Shweta Tiwari’s. “Makeup is such a personal thing for every girl. I remember when I was younger…I mean… makeup has to be so customised to every face it’s on. Even my mom and I have very different features. She has a very soft face. I have a very harsh face. I remember, as a child, her makeup artist used to do my makeup. She used to feel so beautiful, and I used to feel that I didn’t look good with makeup,” said Palak.

She continued in a cht with Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus, “They used to do the makeup that suited her on me, which is why I never liked myself in makeup. As I grew up, I started doing my own makeup. Meri mummy ka makeup chura churaake…every day, my mom would lose 1-2 products. Kaha gaye….they’d be in my school bag, and I would be doing my makeup.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that makeup is definitely not a one-size-fits-all approach. “This is because every person has different features on their face and different skin types. Therefore, makeup that suits one person may not necessarily suit the next. For example, someone may have softer features on their face and therefore may want to look dewy and blended, while the next person may have sharper features and therefore may want to look different,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Skin type is also a very important factor in makeup. “This is because different people have different types of skin. For example, someone may have dry skin, while the next person may have oily skin. Therefore, makeup will definitely look different on someone with oily skin compared to someone with dry skin,” shared Dr Nakhawa.

Are you fond of makeup? (Photo: Freepik) Are you fond of makeup? (Photo: Freepik)

Does facial structure impact makeup techniques?

Yes, facial structure plays a very significant role in determining makeup techniques. For example, facial features such as high cheekbones, a sharper jawline, fuller cheeks, or a broader forehead may all impact makeup techniques. “For instance, when it comes to contouring, highlighting, or blush, these may differ depending on face structure,” said Dr Nakhawa.

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Similarly, eye makeup may differ depending on whether the eyes are hooded, deep-set, or larger. “These are just some of the minute details that may impact how eyeliner, eyeshadow, or mascara may look on the face. The idea of makeup is to enhance facial features and not hide them,” said Dr Nakhawa.

While it is common for young people to try out different kinds of makeup at a relatively young age, it is also essential to be careful about their skin and ensure that the makeup products are of high quality. Moreover, it is also essential to ensure that proper skincare habits are adopted.

Proper skincare habits include removing makeup before bed, cleansing the face, and refraining from using anyone else’s makeup products.

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The best approach is to trial, observe, and understand one’s own skin and features. “After a while, a person realises what works best for them in terms of texture, colour, etc. By paying attention to a person’s skin type, using a product that matches their undertone, and keeping their skin well cared for, can make makeup look more natural on them,” said Dr Nakhawa.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.