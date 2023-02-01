scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Satiate your hunger pangs with Padma Lakshmi’s miso sesame noodles

This recipe by Padma Lakshmi will help satisfy your tastebuds (Source: Padma Lakshmi/Instagram)

Quick, delicious, and fuss-free – we all love gorging on noodles to curb those unannounced hunger pangs. While most of us reach out for the ready-to-eat packets which help us prepare our favourite noodles in a jiffy, it’s time to move over the regular variety and experiment a little. And, Padma Lakshmi’s recipe for spicy miso sesame noodles is just the dish you are looking for!

Taking to Instagram, the Indian-American author-actor shared that this recipe is “really born out of a craving”. Sharing how she developed it, Padma Lakshmi wrote, “I wanted spicy beefy noodles, but I also wanted miso paste, and the tingle of Szechuan peppercorn, all at the same time. It scratches the same itch as dan dan noodles but it’s so much more than that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) 

Ingredients

*1 tbsp black peppercorns
*2-3 tbs of neutral oil
*1 tbsp Szechuan peppercorns
*1 cup of shallots (or onions)
*1 tbsp ginger
*1 tsp garlic
*1 lb ground beef (or turkey or tofu)
*2 tbs Chinese black vinegar
*2 tbs light soy sauce
*2 tbs oyster sauce
*1 cup of diced carrots
*1 cup of diced celery
*1 tsp cayenne
*Noodles
*2 cups of chopped cilantro
*1/2 cup of sesame seeds

For sauce

*2 tbs white miso paste
*2 tbs (light) soy sauce
*1 tbs toasted sesame oil
*2-3 tbs chilli oil
*1 tbs Chinese black vinegar
*Dry roasted peppercorns

noodle recipes by padma lakshmi This noodles recipe is easy and delicious! (Source: Pixabay/Representational)

Method

*Dry roast the black peppercorns and the Szechuan peppercorns using any shallow pan. “It will help release all the oil in there,” she said.
*Heat the neutral oil.
*Sauté the shallots or onions.
*Add ginger and garlic to the shallots. Sauté this mixture for a minute or two.
*Sauté the ground beef till it is brown.
*Add black vinegar, soy sauce, and oyster sauce to the pan. Mix everything well.
*Add diced carrots and diced celery to the mixture.
*Prepare the seasoning by crushing dry roasted peppercorns. Mix half of the crushed peppercorns into the pan.
*Next, add cayenne to the mixture.
*In a separate dish, boil the noodles with salted water.
*To make the sauce, take a bowl and add the miso paste, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, chilli oil, Chinese black vinegar, and the remaining dry roasted peppercorns to it. Mix everything together.
*Toast the sesame seeds in a separate pan.
*Now take the noodles and mix them with the sauce. Add the beef mixture to the noodles.
*Finally, top this dish up with cilantro and toasted sesame seeds.

“Adjust seasonings to taste! And feel free to get creative with it. These are my craving noodles, what goes into yours?” she concluded by asking.

