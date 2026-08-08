Padma Lakshmi says the most Indian thing about her isn’t food: ‘Taking our shoes off’

Padma Lakshmi admits the most Indian thing about her has nothing to do with food, and the thing that keeps her most rooted in her tradition is her parenting style.

“Things like being strict about being respectful of elders, calling people auntie and uncle, taking our shoes off, making sure you call your grandmother. She’s (daughter Krishna) also biracial, so she’s got 50% of her family completely American, and I sometimes say things in a way that may not be in a tone that is more well-adjusted, shall we say. Because I’m used to Indian parents, so that’s all I know,” the Top Chef host said.

“In Indian culture, any member of the family can discipline you, and there’s a hierarchy. If you are older, there’s not much need for explanation. I’m lucky because I’m very close to my daughter. And I protect that closeness. I always wanna be that close, and so sometimes I have to bend in my expectations,” she told Juggernaut.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

According to Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist and culture consultant at That Culture Thing, parents are often found to be complaining about a generation gap, comparing their childhood to that of their children. You will often find parents telling their children about how they themselves grew up with limited facilities and in a different sort of environment, and that the kids should be grateful for having access to the best of everything. “With children growing up in a world of constant technological advancement and evolving lifestyles, it is unrealistic to expect them to relate to a life without all of those trappings, unless parents take charge of introducing them to their roots,” said Baruah.

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Bringing up rooted kids

The expert added that values don’t just appear by telling young people what to do. They are actually learned through how life actually feels and operates around them. “Children absorb values from home culture: how parents treat elders, how resources are respected, what conversations happen at the dinner table. Gen Z today is already quite informed and ‘woke’ in many areas,” she told indianexpress.com.

According to Baruah, messages that connect family respect and environmental care to purpose, community impact, and shared human experience resonate more among young kids than old-school mandates. What matters is meaning, shared stories, and real examples; not just rules.

In fact, she noted that such learnings help young people internalise something bigger than achievement; they experience how their actions matter to others. “That can deepen emotional development, build compassion, and even temper entitlement. Instead of just chasing success or validation, they begin to see themselves as part of a larger human story,” said Baruah.

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The psychologist reiterated that culture isn’t just rituals or clothes; it’s the values we live by when no one’s watching. Baruah believes that young people can connect with cultural roots by having real conversations with elders, listening to stories, and participating in practices that foster shared meaning.

“It’s not about rejecting modernity, but blending both. Dialogues between old and young, offline meet-ups, mentoring, reverse mentoring, and community activities help bridge tradition with new ideas. In this way, heritage enriches identity, while independence and modern goals remain intact,” concludes Baruah.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.