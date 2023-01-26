Padma Awards 2023: Meet awardees honoured in the field of art

The Government of India on Wednesday announced a total of 106 Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian awards in the country — with six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri conferred across various categories, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. Every year, the President honours the awardees at ceremonial functions, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March and April.

From tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain to singer Vani Jairam, here are some of the Padma awardees who are being recognised for their distinguished work in the field of art and culture.

Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain is being conferred the Padma Vibhushan (Source: Express Archives) Zakir Hussain is being conferred the Padma Vibhushan (Source: Express Archives)

The celebrated tabla player is being awarded the Padma Vibhushan — India’s second-highest civilian honour — for his outstanding contribution in the proliferation of this musical instrument. He was earlier awarded the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002. He was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990, given by the Sangeet Natak Academy, India’s National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama. In 1999, he was awarded the United States National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellowship, the highest award given to traditional artists and musicians.

Vani Jairam

Indian playback singer Vani Jairam (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Indian playback singer Vani Jairam (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The singer is being conferred the Padma Bhushan this year. With a career spanning over five decades, she is best known as a playback singer in South Indian cinema and has done playback for over one thousand Indian movies, recording over 10,000 songs. She has also recorded thousands of devotional and private albums and participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.

Suman Kalyanpur

Down melody lane Suman Kalyanpur (top); with music director Madan Mohan (centre) and singer Mohammad Rafi. (File) Down melody lane Suman Kalyanpur (top); with music director Madan Mohan (centre) and singer Mohammad Rafi. (File)

Another well-known singer, Suman Kalyanpur is also being awarded the coveted Padma Bhushan. She has recorded songs for movies in several languages besides Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Maithili, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Bengali, Odia and Punjabi. Some of her notable works include Sathi Mere Sathi, Na Tum Hamen Jano, Chhodo, Chhodo Mori Baiyann, etc.

Jodhaiyabai Baiga

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga (Source: India Art Fair) Jodhaiya Bai Baiga (Source: India Art Fair)

Baiga has been awarded the Padma Shri for promoting the tribal Baiga art at the global level. The work of the artist, which depicts tribal culture on canvas, has been exhibited internationally in multiple countries. Belonging to Lorha village in the Umaria district in MP, her artistic style has often been compared to that of Jangarh Singh Shyam. In addition to canvas and paper, the artist also paints on clay, metal, and wood.

Hemant Chauhan

Hemant Chauhan (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Hemant Chauhan (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Hemant Chauhan, who is honoured with the coveted Padma Shri, is an Indian writer and singer associated with Gujarati literature and music. He is most famously known for his folk music. In 2012, he received the ‘Akademi Ratna Award 2011’ for his contributions to Gujarat’s traditional folk music. Commonly referred to as the ‘Bhajan King of Gujarati Music’, he is also considered as the best singer of Sugam Sangeet.

M M Keeravaani

M M Keeravaani, the composer of the famous RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu‘, is an Indian music composer, record producer, singer, and lyricist. He predominantly works in Telugu cinema along with a few Hindi and Tamil films.

Premjit Baria

Premjit Baria has been awarded the Padma Shri honour. He is a renowned art teacher and director of Bal Bhavan, Diu.

Usha Barle

Usha Barle, who is a Pandwani singer in Kapalik style, has been awarded the Padma Shri honour. Apart from her native state Chhattisgarh, she has performed in New York, London, and Japan, among other places.

Bhanubhai Chitara

He is the seventh Kalamkari artist from the Chunara community, carrying forward the legacy of the 400-year-old traditional craft of ‘Mata ni Pachedi’. He has been awarded the Padma Shri.

Hemoprova Chutia

Hemoprova Chutia, who has been awarded the Padma Shri, is a well-known weaver of Moran Phatikasuwa Abhoipuria.

Subhadra Devi

Subhadra Devi, a Mithilia artist from Bihar, has been awarded the Padma Shri honour.

Hem Chandra Goswami

Hem Chandra Goswami has been awarded Padma Shri posthumously. He was an Indian writer, poet, historian, teacher and linguist from Assam in the early part of modern Assamese literature.

Padma Awards 2023 announced Press release-https://t.co/Ywcgf75IoY pic.twitter.com/4hu2uGwmuB — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 25, 2023

Pritikana Goswami

Pritikana Goswami has been conferred the coveted Padma Shri award for creating art through sewing, but also for empowering women.

Ahmed Hussain and Shri Mohd Hussain

The ghazal singer-duo from Jaipur are two brothers famous for singing classical ghazals. The duo sing in genres like Indian classical music, bhajan, and ghazal.

Dilshad Hussain

Master artisan Dilshad Hussain has been awarded the Padma Shri for his work in the brass craft. His persistence and love for the craft were earlier rewarded in the form of several national and state awards.

Mahipat Kavi

Mahipat Kavi, who is a master puppeteer from Gujarat, has been awarded the Padma Shri honour.

Parshuram Komaji Khune

Maharashtra’s Zadipatti theatre artist Parshuram Komaji Khune from Gadchiroli has been awarded the coveted Padma Shri.

Maguni Charan Kuanr

Maguni Charan Kuanr, the Padma Shri awardee, belongs to a family of traditional puppeteers. He has excelled as a puppeteer and has contributed to the recognition of Kandhei Nach beyond Orissa.

Other awardees in the field of art include Domar Singh Kunvar, Risingbor Kurkalang, Rani Machaiah, Ajay Kumar Mandavi, Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa, Ramesh Parmar and Shanti Parmar, Krishna Patel, K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, Kapil Dev Prasad, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, C V Raju, Pareshbhai Rathwa, Mangala Kanti Roy, K C Runremsangi, Ritwik Sanyal, Kota Satchidananda Sastry, Neihunuo Sorhie, Moa Subong, Raveena Ravi Tandon, Coomi Nariman Wadia, and Ghulam Muhammad Zaz.

