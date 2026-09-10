Only sharp eyes can spot all 7 differences in this tricky 60-second puzzle

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Welcome back to our weekly spot-the-difference series. And if you are new here, all you need is 60 seconds and a sharp eye. So give your doomscrolling a break and get ready for that childlike excitement to come back.
This week, the puzzle is set on a Pinterest-coded European balcony, ready to test your wits. To make it more challenging, we have hidden seven subtle differences between the two photos.
Take a close look at the two images below. They may appear almost identical at first glance, but don’t let that fool you. Some differences are easy to spot, while others require you to slow down and notice the finer details.
You have 60 seconds. Ready? Don’t scroll down too quickly — give yourself a minute to find all eight.
3… 2….1.. Go!
Did you get a little pumped up, agitated, or frustrated when you couldn’t find that last difference? Or helpless as the timer kept ticking and you were so close yet so far from winning?
Well, spot-the-difference puzzles tend to bring out that side of a person, sometimes! So, don’t worry; you aren’t alone in being impatient in the stride.
When a difference doesn’t immediately reveal itself, there’s another skill being tested: your ability to persist.
Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, explains, “Another benefit is that solving a puzzle requires patience and persistence. Sometimes the difference is immediately visible, while at other times a person may spend several minutes looking without success. This can create mild frustration, but it also encourages the person to change their approach, look again and keep trying. Finding the answer can then provide a small sense of achievement.”
So, if you didn’t manage to find all eight within 60 seconds, don’t worry. The point is not just how quickly you spot them — it’s also about whether you keep looking when the answer doesn’t immediately jump out at you.
So, how many did you find?
Think you’ve cracked it? Don’t miss the answer. Come back next Thursday for the next edition of our Spot the Difference brain teaser, where we’ll reveal all three hidden differences from today’s puzzle and challenge you with a brand-new visual mystery.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.