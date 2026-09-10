Only sharp eyes can spot all 7 differences in this tricky 60-second puzzle

Welcome back to our weekly spot-the-difference series. And if you are new here, all you need is 60 seconds and a sharp eye. So give your doomscrolling a break and get ready for that childlike excitement to come back.

This week, the puzzle is set on a Pinterest-coded European balcony, ready to test your wits. To make it more challenging, we have hidden seven subtle differences between the two photos.

Take a close look at the two images below. They may appear almost identical at first glance, but don’t let that fool you. Some differences are easy to spot, while others require you to slow down and notice the finer details.