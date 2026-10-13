‘I feel safe in the dark’: What psychologists say about this preference

Nyctophilia describes an affinity for night or darkness, but experts say it is not a formal psychiatric diagnosis. (Image Source: Pexels)

If you find yourself craving the dark after a long day, you may not be craving darkness at all, but relief. For some people, sitting in a dimly lit or completely dark room can create a sense of calm because it reduces external stimulation. Bright lights, screens, noise and constant visual activity keep the brain alert, whereas darkness can signal that it is time to slow down and relax.

However, this feeling has a name: nyctophilia.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.