‘I feel safe in the dark’: What psychologists say about this preference

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If you find yourself craving the dark after a long day, you may not be craving darkness at all, but relief. For some people, sitting in a dimly lit or completely dark room can create a sense of calm because it reduces external stimulation. Bright lights, screens, noise and constant visual activity keep the brain alert, whereas darkness can signal that it is time to slow down and relax.
However, this feeling has a name: nyctophilia.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says, “It refers to an affinity for or strong liking of the night or darkness. However, it is a descriptive term, not a formal psychiatric diagnosis. Simply enjoying quiet, dimly lit spaces does not mean that something is psychologically wrong.”
Dr Bhattacharya has often heard people describe nighttime as the only time they can truly switch off. The reasons being fewer conversations, notifications, expectations and demands.
For some, darkness provides a sense of privacy and becomes a simple form of emotional and sensory decompression.
Explaining this, Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor, PSRI Hospital, says, “Spending a few quiet minutes alone without having to process multiple visual cues can help reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed. In this sense, choosing to sit in the dark can become a simple way of creating a calming environment, especially after a mentally demanding day.”
It is important to distinguish between a preference for darkness and using it to consistently withdraw from daily life.
Explaining the clinical distinction, Dr Bhattacharya says that it lies in why the person is seeking darkness and what impact it has on their life.
“A useful self-check is to ask: Am I choosing darkness because it feels calming while continuing to engage normally with my life? Or am I retreating into it because the outside world feels increasingly difficult to manage?” she explains.
In her experience, that distinction is often more meaningful than the label itself.
“If someone increasingly avoids people, loses interest in activities they previously enjoyed, experiences persistent low mood or anxiety, or feels comfortable only when completely isolated, it may be worth exploring the underlying emotional reasons with a mental health professional.”
She also says darkness itself does not necessarily relieve stress, but the quiet, reduced stimulation, and sense of personal space it can offer can be soothing for some individuals.
What matters is the overall pattern and whether the habit helps a person recharge or becomes a way of avoiding everyday life. The goal is not to take away the comfort of darkness, but to understand what the mind is seeking through it.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.