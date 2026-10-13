Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends dates, reetha and kulith for hair health: A dermatologist weighs in

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Monsoons have a love-hate relationship with our hair. As soon as the rains begin pouring, frizz and hair fall tend to take a permanent seat in our list of beauty woes. Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist to Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently took to Instagram to share 3 of her best tips for battling haircare problems during the rainy season.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said that Rujuta Diwekar’s monsoon hair care suggestions, such as eating fresh dates, using reetha for hair washing, and drinking kulith (horse gram) soup, are based on traditional Indian wellness practices.
“While these remedies may support overall hair health, they should be seen as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle rather than a cure for hair fall or scalp problems,” she told indianexpress.com.
Dr Furtado helped decode the 3 ingredients and shared their health benefits for haircare:
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Kulith, or horse gram, is a protein-rich pulse that contains iron, calcium, antioxidants, and plant-based proteins. Protein and iron are essential nutrients for healthy hair because hair is primarily made of a protein called keratin. A nutritious diet that includes pulses like horse gram can support healthy hair growth by providing important nutrients.
During the monsoon, warm horse gram soup may also help you stay hydrated and feel comfortable while supporting overall nutrition.
Reetha, also known as soapnut, has been traditionally used as a natural hair cleanser. It contains natural cleansing compounds called saponins that help remove dirt, excess oil, and product build-up from the scalp without using harsh chemicals. Reetha may help keep the scalp clean and reduce irritation for some people.
However, scientific evidence proving that reetha directly promotes hair growth is limited. People with sensitive skin should use it carefully, as it may cause dryness or irritation if used too often.
Fresh dates are a nutritious fruit rich in natural sugars, iron, potassium, copper, magnesium, and antioxidants. These nutrients help support energy levels, improve overall nutrition, and contribute to healthy blood circulation, which is important for nourishing hair follicles. Iron deficiency is a known cause of hair shedding, so including iron-rich foods like dates in moderation may benefit people who have low iron levels.
However, eat dates in limited quantities, especially if you have diabetes, because they are naturally high in sugar.
Dr Furtado added that good hair health depends on many factors, including a balanced diet, adequate protein intake, proper scalp care, sufficient sleep, stress management, and treating underlying medical conditions such as anaemia, thyroid disorders, or nutritional deficiencies.
According to her, no single food or home remedy alone can prevent hair loss or guarantee thicker hair.
“Combining healthy eating with good hair care practices is the best approach to maintaining strong and healthy hair,” she concluded.