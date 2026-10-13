Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends dates, reetha and kulith for hair health: A dermatologist weighs in

Monsoons have a love-hate relationship with our hair. As soon as the rains begin pouring, frizz and hair fall tend to take a permanent seat in our list of beauty woes. Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist to Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently took to Instagram to share 3 of her best tips for battling haircare problems during the rainy season.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But do they really work?

Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said that Rujuta Diwekar’s monsoon hair care suggestions, such as eating fresh dates, using reetha for hair washing, and drinking kulith (horse gram) soup, are based on traditional Indian wellness practices.