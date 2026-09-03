Nushrratt Bharuccha has been to ‘lots’ of arranged marriage meetings: ‘At least get me good food’

Nushrratt Bharuccha once opened up about more than just films, speaking candidly about her life, choices and the pressure to get married. The 39-year-old actor revealed that her parents and grandmother are concerned about her marriage, to the extent that she has agreed to attend arranged marriage meetings without even seeing the prospective groom’s photo.

“Three months ago, I went to meet my daadi and dad. She was a little unwell. She again said, Get married. For marriage, I don’t fight it at home. I tell them, theek hai, ladka mil jayega, main kar lungi. (If I get a guy, I will get married.) I have never fought it. They have sent me for arranged marriage meetings and all. I have gone. Lots of them… even without seeing the boy’s photo,” Nushrratt said.

She also detailed what transpired in many of these meetings. “We sit, we have a good meal. My condition is…take me to a cuisine I like. If I don’t like the groom, at least get me good food. I have had good conversations. I like the fact that there is clarity in arranged marriages. Many people have told me that after marriage, you will have to quit acting and films. I smile and say that is not going to happen. I tell them that, honestly, I respect your family, but this won’t happen. No worries, we will eat and leave for home,” said the Chhorii 2 actor.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

She also mentioned that she has “shared the same at home”. “Get me a guy, and I will get married. I explained to my father that people get into marriages, things don’t work out, and they divorce. I know people are not perfect, just like our fingers. You have to adjust and find a way to live. The problem is that people are not willing to adjust or invest a significant amount of time in a relationship. I am not saying you get stuck in a bad marriage. You do that emotional investment if you have that feeling,” Nushrratt told Bollywood Bubble.

A lot of pressure tends to be on women (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A lot of pressure tends to be on women (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Revealing that she wants a partner who respects her choice, Nushrratt said, “My only thing to my father was that unless I get that feeling and love from someone, I cannot adjust to him. I am a person who would do that. But it has to be my choice. Main rishte banati hoon toh nibhaati hun warna main rishtey banaungi nahi. (If I commit to a relationship, I will ensure it works out. Otherwise, I won’t get into a relationship).”

Taking a cue from her candid admission, let’s explore how to navigate the pressure of marriage and find the right person.

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While one may not initially feel disappointed with failed meetings, over time, the constant rejection can become a source of frustration. “It can be distressing, and it can cause some self-esteem issues. Added to it, the family pressure to get married can be disheartening,” said clinical psychologist Divya Ratan.

What to note?

It is essential to understand that there is nothing wrong with you. “With time, you’ll get the right partner or the right direction in life. Sitting down with family and making them understand that it’s okay not to invest in a wrong relationship is the way forward, as Nushrratt attempted. This sort of two-way communication can help at least the pressure subside,” said Ratan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.