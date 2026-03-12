North, South, East, West: These 11 Indian trails are perfect for your first hike

Scenic, safe, and soul-soothing trails to start your trekking journey.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 12, 2026 01:00 AM IST
travelBeginner-friendly treks in India (Photo: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s diverse terrain — from the Himalayas to the Western Ghats — offers plenty of beginner-friendly hikes that don’t demand technical skills or extreme fitness. If you’re new to trekking but eager to experience sunrise summits, forest trails, and mountain meadows, these easy hikes are perfect to start with.

1. Triund (Himachal Pradesh)

Altitude: 2,850 m
Best time: March–June, September–November
One of India’s most popular beginner treks, Triund offers stunning views of the Dhauladhar range. The 5–6 km trail from McLeod Ganj is well-marked, moderately inclined, and doable over a weekend.

2. Nag Tibba (Uttarakhand)

Altitude: 3,022 m
Best time: October–April
Known as the “Serpent’s Peak,” this is the highest peak in the lower Himalayas of the region. The trail is gradual, forested, and ideal for a first Himalayan summit experience.

3. Tadiandamol (Karnataka)

Altitude: 1,748 m
Best time: October–February
The highest peak in Coorg, Tadiandamol, features grassy slopes and shola forests. The trail is straightforward and perfect for beginners wanting a Western Ghats experience.

4. Rajmachi Fort (Maharashtra)

Altitude: Approximately 820 m
Best time: June–February
A monsoon favourite near Mumbai and Pune, this trail offers waterfalls, lush greenery, and historic ruins of forts. The route is wide and non-technical.

5. Chopta to Tungnath Temple (Uttarakhand)

bugyal A bugyal (meadow) in Chopta (Photo: Wikipedia)

Altitude: 3,680 m (Tungnath)
Best time: April–November
This paved 3.5 km trail leads to the world’s highest Shiva temple. Snow in early spring and sweeping Himalayan views make it unforgettable yet accessible.

6. Kumara Parvatha (Karnataka)

Altitude: 1,712 m
Best time: October–February
Though slightly challenging toward the summit, the initial sections are manageable for fit beginners. Expect dense forests and expansive ridge views.

Story continues below this ad

7. Kheerganga (Himachal Pradesh)

Altitude: 2,960 m
Best time: May–June, September–October
A gentle 12 km hike through forests and waterfalls ending in natural hot springs. Ideal for first-time multi-hour trekkers.

8. Sandakphu (West Bengal)

Altitude: 3,636 m
Best time: April–May, October–December
India’s highest peak in West Bengal offers views of four of the world’s five tallest mountains. While longer, the trail is gradual and can even be driven in parts.

9. Dzukou Valley (Nagaland–Manipur)

desert Dzukou Valley (Photo Wikipedia)

Altitude: 2,452 m
Best time: June–September (flowers), October–November
Known as the “Valley of Flowers of the Northeast,” this trek is short but scenic, especially during bloom season.

ALSO READ | Top hiking destinations in India

10. Chembra Peak (Kerala)

Altitude: 2,100 m
Best time: September–February
Famous for its heart-shaped lake, Chembra Peak offers a steady incline and lush views of Wayanad’s rolling hills.

Story continues below this ad

11. Matheran Panorama Trail (Maharashtra)

Altitude: 800 m
Best time: October–May
A car-free hill station with multiple easy walking trails. The Panorama Trail is mostly flat and beginner-friendly with sweeping valley views.

Trekking tips for beginners

  • Start with shorter distances (4–6 km).
  • Wear proper trekking shoes with grip.
  • Carry 1–2 litres of water and light snacks.
  • Check weather forecasts and avoid peak monsoon landslides in hilly areas.
    If trekking above 2,500 m, ascend gradually and stay hydrated to prevent altitude discomfort.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments