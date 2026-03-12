North, South, East, West: These 11 Indian trails are perfect for your first hike

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
India’s diverse terrain — from the Himalayas to the Western Ghats — offers plenty of beginner-friendly hikes that don’t demand technical skills or extreme fitness. If you’re new to trekking but eager to experience sunrise summits, forest trails, and mountain meadows, these easy hikes are perfect to start with.
Altitude: 2,850 m
Best time: March–June, September–November
One of India’s most popular beginner treks, Triund offers stunning views of the Dhauladhar range. The 5–6 km trail from McLeod Ganj is well-marked, moderately inclined, and doable over a weekend.
Altitude: 3,022 m
Best time: October–April
Known as the “Serpent’s Peak,” this is the highest peak in the lower Himalayas of the region. The trail is gradual, forested, and ideal for a first Himalayan summit experience.
Altitude: 1,748 m
Best time: October–February
The highest peak in Coorg, Tadiandamol, features grassy slopes and shola forests. The trail is straightforward and perfect for beginners wanting a Western Ghats experience.
Altitude: Approximately 820 m
Best time: June–February
A monsoon favourite near Mumbai and Pune, this trail offers waterfalls, lush greenery, and historic ruins of forts. The route is wide and non-technical.
Altitude: 3,680 m (Tungnath)
Best time: April–November
This paved 3.5 km trail leads to the world’s highest Shiva temple. Snow in early spring and sweeping Himalayan views make it unforgettable yet accessible.
Altitude: 1,712 m
Best time: October–February
Though slightly challenging toward the summit, the initial sections are manageable for fit beginners. Expect dense forests and expansive ridge views.
Altitude: 2,960 m
Best time: May–June, September–October
A gentle 12 km hike through forests and waterfalls ending in natural hot springs. Ideal for first-time multi-hour trekkers.
8. Sandakphu (West Bengal)
Altitude: 3,636 m
Best time: April–May, October–December
India’s highest peak in West Bengal offers views of four of the world’s five tallest mountains. While longer, the trail is gradual and can even be driven in parts.
Altitude: 2,452 m
Best time: June–September (flowers), October–November
Known as the “Valley of Flowers of the Northeast,” this trek is short but scenic, especially during bloom season.
Altitude: 2,100 m
Best time: September–February
Famous for its heart-shaped lake, Chembra Peak offers a steady incline and lush views of Wayanad’s rolling hills.
Altitude: 800 m
Best time: October–May
A car-free hill station with multiple easy walking trails. The Panorama Trail is mostly flat and beginner-friendly with sweeping valley views.