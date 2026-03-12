North, South, East, West: These 11 Indian trails are perfect for your first hike

India’s diverse terrain — from the Himalayas to the Western Ghats — offers plenty of beginner-friendly hikes that don’t demand technical skills or extreme fitness. If you’re new to trekking but eager to experience sunrise summits, forest trails, and mountain meadows, these easy hikes are perfect to start with.

1. Triund (Himachal Pradesh)

Altitude: 2,850 m

Best time: March–June, September–November

One of India’s most popular beginner treks, Triund offers stunning views of the Dhauladhar range. The 5–6 km trail from McLeod Ganj is well-marked, moderately inclined, and doable over a weekend.

2. Nag Tibba (Uttarakhand)

Altitude: 3,022 m

Best time: October–April

Known as the “Serpent’s Peak,” this is the highest peak in the lower Himalayas of the region. The trail is gradual, forested, and ideal for a first Himalayan summit experience.