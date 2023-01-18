As cold wave grips north India, know why wearing multiple layers of clothes is better than a single thick coat

Mercury is regularly dipping below normal temperatures for this time of the year in Delhi and other northern parts of the country. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sharing that January is much colder than it was last year. As such, it’s essential to wear adequate warm clothing to beat the cold. But, did you know that it is recommended to wear multiple layers of clothes instead of a single thick layer during harsh winter?

We reached out to experts who shared why is it so. “When it’s cold outside, wearing several layers of clothes enables you to modify your insulation in response to the surroundings. Wearing several layers, for instance, enables you to take off one when working in a warm space and then re-wear it before going outside. Additionally, doing hard labour might make you overheat, so wearing numerous layers enables you to customise your attire for the task at hand. Multiple layers can prevent moisture from building up, whether it comes from sweat on the inside or rain or snow on the outside,” Dr RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said.

He added that the number of clothes we wear affects our body temperature more than their thickness.

Agreeing, Dr Vighnesh Naidu Y, Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said that layered clothing works well for colder weather as one can add or remove layers to avoid sweating. It is essential as “sweating damps the clothing, bringing down its ability to insulate during a cold wave and cause life-threatening hypothermia”, he said.

How to layer?

Now that we know that’s better to layer, let’s understand how can we layer to earn maximum protection against cold.

Dr Naidu explained that one must ensure the layered clothing is well-fitted – not too tight or too loose. “It is advisable to wear long inner wears for the inner layer, mid layering with a well-fitted woollen shirt/top and the insulation layer with a suitable material with good thickness as it is the key for good insulation, and finally, a potent outer wind shell,” the expert shared.

Allow us to break it down for you, layer by layer, as suggested by Dr Dutta.

First layer

The base layer needs to be able to wick away moisture as heat can encourage sweating. “An example of this would be cold weather sportswear, which offers the best compromise between lightweight fabric and moisture-wicking properties, adds a little bit of volume, and allows for a lot of flexibility in movement.”

Second layer

The second layer, on the other hand, should have heat-retentive qualities. “Wool is one such fibre that fits the bill. Warm and stylish clothing includes wool jackets composed of materials like angora and cashmere. On chilly days, warmth can be obtained by wearing a decent cardigan with a simple cotton shirt. Though it requires layers of a tight, windproof fabric to provide protection from the wind, synthetic wool is lightweight and a superb insulator even when wet,” he said.

The third layer/the protection barrier

This layer is crucial as the inner layers are kept safe by this layer. Dr Dutta explained, “This layer might not be particularly warm or insulating, but it should prevent wind from entering the body, trap warm air inside, and allow moisture to escape.”

Other clothing ways to remain warm during cold wave

Dr Dutta shared the following tips to keep yourself warm amid dipping temperatures.

*If you enjoy winter activities, dress in breathable, weather-resistant, and warm clothes. Synthetic fabrics offer greater comfort at lighter weights than heavy wool, allowing you to layer two or three thin layers in a row. Wear warm pants and leggings, as well as weatherproof gloves and an insulated hat.

*You should wear heavy, insulating, and weather-resistant clothing if you plan to spend a lot of time sitting down. If there isn’t any rain, you don’t need to worry as much about keeping dry. With a focus on a layer of moisture-absorbing socks, a base layer can be worn with thinner wool layers and an outer layer composed of synthetic fibres. Thick and insulated shoes can also be used to keep the feet warm.

“Head and face should be protected with appropriate covering with woollen monkey caps/ski masks/balaclava to keep the head and the ears warm,” Dr Naidu said.

