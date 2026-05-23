Nonnamaxxing: Why Gen Z is obsessed with living like an Italian grandma

The idea of ‘nonnamaxxing’ may sound like a trend, but many of its habits are actually backed by medical science (Image: ChatGPT)

The Gen Z on TikTok have a new obsession. They now want to be an “Italian grandmother” and are calling it “Nonnamaxxing.” From slow-cooked meals and evening walks to gardening and spending more time with family, young netizens are romanticising the lifestyle.

They are embracing all the habits associated with a traditional Italian “nonna” — eating homemade food, staying socially connected, moving naturally through the day, and slowing down life’s pace in the hope of improving longevity and well-being.

While the videos often look cosy and aesthetic, experts say the popularity of the trend reflects something deeper: exhaustion with fast, hyper-productive modern lifestyles.