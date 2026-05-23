Nonnamaxxing: Why Gen Z is obsessed with living like an Italian grandma

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The Gen Z on TikTok have a new obsession. They now want to be an “Italian grandmother” and are calling it “Nonnamaxxing.” From slow-cooked meals and evening walks to gardening and spending more time with family, young netizens are romanticising the lifestyle.
They are embracing all the habits associated with a traditional Italian “nonna” — eating homemade food, staying socially connected, moving naturally through the day, and slowing down life’s pace in the hope of improving longevity and well-being.
While the videos often look cosy and aesthetic, experts say the popularity of the trend reflects something deeper: exhaustion with fast, hyper-productive modern lifestyles.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, many people today are emotionally overwhelmed and craving stability, comfort, and routine. “Nonnamaxxing reflects a growing desire among people to slow down and find comfort in simple, meaningful living.”
He explains that habits linked to the trend — such as cooking at home, maintaining routines, and prioritising relationships — can positively affect mental health by lowering stress and improving emotional well-being. In many ways, the trend romanticises a slower lifestyle that feels more emotionally grounding than constantly being online or rushing through packed schedules.
At the same time, he cautions against blindly copying social media lifestyles without considering individual needs or circumstances. What works for one person may not work for another, and turning wellness into another performance can create unnecessary pressure.
Interestingly, doctors say many aspects of nonnamaxxing are actually supported by medical science.
Dr Chirag Tandon, Director – Internal Medicine, ShardaCare–Healthcity, says the trend encourages several habits already associated with healthier ageing and lower lifestyle disease risk.
Walking regularly, staying physically active throughout the day, eating simple home-cooked meals, and maintaining strong social ties are all linked to better long-term health outcomes. The Mediterranean-style eating pattern often celebrated in the trend — rich in fresh vegetables, grains, olive oil, and minimally processed foods — is also widely associated with heart health and longevity.
“Simple lifestyle choices like walking regularly, eating home-cooked meals, and staying socially connected can play a big role in improving overall health and longevity.”
Experts also point out that emotional health and physical health are closely connected. Spending time with family, maintaining friendships, and slowing down daily routines may help reduce chronic stress, which can otherwise affect sleep, heart health, immunity, and mental well-being over time.
So, can living like an Italian grandma really help you live longer? Perhaps not in a magical way, but experts say the broader idea behind nonnamaxxing is rooted in balance, connection, and sustainable living rather than extreme wellness hacks.
“Adopting these balanced, natural habits can truly support a longer and healthier life,” Dr Tandon concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.