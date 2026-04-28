‘No smoking, no alcohol and good sleep’: Doctor decodes the secret to America’s 111-year-old Luis Cano’s long life

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When 111-year-old Luis Cano, believed to be the oldest living man in the United States, shared the simple habits he credits for his long life, the advice sounded almost too basic: no smoking, no alcohol, good sleep, and “behave well.”
Born in Colombia in 1914 and now living in New Jersey, Cano’s age was officially validated by LongeviQuest in December 2025, according to reports by the New York Post. Speaking to Fox 5 News, Cano said the biggest achievement of his life was building a life in the United States. But beyond the milestone, it was his uncomplicated lifestyle that drew attention.
But can these simple habits really help someone live past 100? According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, MAIINS, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, the answer is yes, “more than most people realise.”
“Smoking is the biggest factor contributing to cardiovascular disease, COPD, and cancer, all of which significantly reduce life span,” says Dr Gupta. “By avoiding these diseases, an individual automatically improves their chances of living longer.”
He explains that tobacco remains one of the strongest predictors of premature mortality worldwide, affecting not just the lungs but also the heart, brain, and blood vessels.
“Secondly, drinking alcohol reduces life span because it is linked to liver disease, hypertension, strokes, and even accidents,” Dr Gupta says. “Many people think moderate drinking is harmless, but from a long-term health perspective, lower consumption is always better.”
Cano’s second rule, always getting good sleep, is equally important. “Getting enough sleep, ideally six to nine hours, supports metabolic function, helps control blood glucose levels, improves heart function, increases immunity, and lowers dementia risk,” says Dr Gupta.
Poor sleep, he adds, quietly increases the risk of chronic disease over time. Sleep deprivation is associated with obesity, diabetes, poor immunity, depression, and even cognitive decline. “People often underestimate sleep because it feels passive, but medically, it is one of the strongest preventive tools we have,” he says.
Cano’s final rule may sound philosophical, but Dr Gupta says there is science behind it. “Being a good person often means maintaining balanced relationships and living with lower stress,” he explains. “This helps extend life span because chronic stress increases inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and mortality.”
He adds that emotional well-being and social connection are often ignored in conversations around ageing.
“Social isolation is one of the greatest risk factors for dementia,” says Dr Gupta. “Longevity is not only about the body, it is also about mental peace, relationships, and emotional stability.”
Cano also followed a vegetable-rich diet filled with beans, avocados, onions, and chilli peppers, and remained physically active by gardening until he was 105. Dr Gupta says this may be even more important than family history. “Only 20 to 30 per cent of life span depends on genetics,” he says. “Diet and physical activity contribute to nearly 70 to 80 percent.”
He recommends Mediterranean-style eating patterns for healthy ageing. “These diets reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, maintain a balanced gut microbiome, lower cancer risk, and provide cardio-metabolic protection,” he says.
Simple daily movement matters too. “Exercise does not always mean the gym. Gardening, walking, and household activity all of this protects brain health, muscle strength, and heart function.”
While stories like Cano’s inspire many people, Dr Gupta warns against oversimplifying longevity. “Living past 100 is not based on one magic habit,” he says. “Seventy to 80 per cent depends on lifestyle—diet, exercise, sleep, and social wellbeing—but genetics still contributes 20 to 30 percent.”
He adds that healthcare access also plays a major role. “Availability of medical services, clean environments, stable economies, and secure housing all influence lifespan,” says Dr Gupta.