‘No smoking, no alcohol and good sleep’: Doctor decodes the secret to America’s 111-year-old Luis Cano’s long life

When 111-year-old Luis Cano, believed to be the oldest living man in the United States, shared the simple habits he credits for his long life, the advice sounded almost too basic: no smoking, no alcohol, good sleep, and “behave well.”

Born in Colombia in 1914 and now living in New Jersey, Cano’s age was officially validated by LongeviQuest in December 2025, according to reports by the New York Post. Speaking to Fox 5 News, Cano said the biggest achievement of his life was building a life in the United States. But beyond the milestone, it was his uncomplicated lifestyle that drew attention.

But can these simple habits really help someone live past 100? According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, MAIINS, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, the answer is yes, “more than most people realise.”