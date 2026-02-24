‘No protein shakes, just pink salt’: The grounded fitness secrets of Kennedy actor Aamir Dalvi

You have seen him on the small screen, and now Aamir Dalvi is all set to make a mark in cinema with Kennedy. Ask him why he decided to begin his film career playing the antagonist — Salim Kattawala — and he says, “the name itself, Anurag Kashyap, his film, and being able to be part of his cinema”.

Ahead of the release, we caught up with the actor to discuss his nearly three-decade-long career, his learnings, along with his diet, fitness, mental health, and parenting journey. Read the edited excerpts below:

Aamir Dalvi: Twenty-seven full years now, India to Canada, and grateful with no complaints and a lot of gratitude. God has been kind enough to let me walk through this entire phase of my life healthy and experience many beautiful things. You know, achieve certain accolades and appreciation. Sure, it’s been a difficult ride, but no complaints at all. Very grateful and full of gratitude for it. God has really, really been kind.

Q: Tell us about the experience of playing Salim Kattawala. What made you agree to do it?

Aamir Dalvi: Like I always keep saying, what made me play Salim Kattawala was the name itself, Anurag Kashyap, his film, and being able to be part of his cinema. That was the initial stepping stone. Later, when I got to know about the character, what he is all about, and his contribution to the entire film plot, those were further add-ons which made me feel that this was something very interesting and that I would be able to do a certain level of justice to it. That was what made me decide I wanted to do Salim in Kennedy.

Q: You play the antagonist in the Anurag Kashyap film. Tell us about the process.

Aamir Dalvi: We all know Anurag sir does not really have a process. His process is very different. He just tells you to come to the set, be healthy, be fresh enough to work for the day, and the rest, we take it from there. We collectively create something and let the magic happen. That was the process for Salim, too.

Q: Playing a negative role can affect an individual at multiple levels, including mental. Did it stay with you in any way?

Aamir Dalvi: Yes, sometimes it does, and sometimes it does not. Fortunately, this time it did not disturb or upset me. But Salim has stayed with me and always will, because it has been a great experience starting in cinema, in Bollywood, with an antagonist like this and a part like this. It is very humbling to feel that, know that, and experience that.

Q: Being an actor requires you to maintain a certain type of physique. What does your daily fitness routine entail?

Aamir Dalvi: Yes, certainly. Whether you are an actor or not, being healthy is very important because it helps you get up for the day and for work. My routines are very basic. My target is four to five days a week of exercise, either at the gym or doing some form of activity. I try to eat clean. I do not believe in protein shakes or that kind of thing. I find them a little unreal and too much jazz, so I stay away from them. My electrolytes are pink salt and lime mixed with water. My protein sources are normal eggs and chicken. That is what I have been following, and God has been kind and kept me healthy till now.

Q: Diet plays an equally important role when it comes to good health. What do your meals look like?

Aamir Dalvi: My meals are very simple. I am not a foodie at all, and I always prefer home food. Breakfast is jowar bajra roti with two eggs. Lunch is also jowar-bajra roti with a handful of vegetables cooked at home, dal chawal, and a little bit of chicken in either meal. That is how simple it is, and I love it that way. Whenever I know the next meal is coming, I look forward to it. Especially dal chawal, it brings the kid out in me and feels like a childhood memory. Dal chawal and achar, anytime and anywhere.

Q: What is the most challenging thing about being an actor in the age of social media and content creators?

Aamir Dalvi: The challenging part is that you need to keep putting yourself out there and letting people know what is happening with your work and life. It can get a little intrusive or too personal, but that is the way things are now and how you reach out. A lot has changed over time. Even auditions now require home or self-tests, so you need to evolve with the times. That is the norm right now, and you just need to keep catching up.

Q: You have two young children. Tell us about your parenting mantra in the digital age.

Aamir Dalvi: Yes, two beautiful kids, 21 and 18. The girl is 21, and the boy is 18. It is a very simple mantra. Let them be and keep guiding them wherever you feel they need it. Always tap them on the back when they do something nice, appreciate it, and give a little ‘tapli’ on the head when they need correction or need to pay attention.

Q: What is the first thing you do upon waking up, and how many hours of sleep do you usually manage?

Aamir Dalvi: The first thing I do, which used to be coffee for almost 20 years, has now become chai over the past couple of months. I need my tea the moment I wake up. It is a tea I make myself. I cannot have it from anyone else. It is made by me, had by me, and enjoyed by me.

Q: How different is your parenting style compared to your parents’?

Aamir Dalvi: Both my parents had very different styles. I follow my mother’s style, letting them be, guiding them, and supporting them. She has been like that to date and is now my rock-solid pillar. Even today, when I go to work in the morning, she fixes my breakfast, and I let her do that because I can see how happy it makes her. My father had a very different approach. He did not say much, but his presence and that one look used to speak volumes about whether he was appreciating something. So there were two very different parenting styles. I have kept a mixed bag of both, and that is what I follow. Whatever your parents teach you always works for you in life. That is something I strongly believe. I am using the same approach with my kids, and till now it has worked. I have been fortunate, the kids have been wonderful, and it has been a huge blessing.