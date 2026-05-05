‘No major construction required for a green home’: Budget-friendly tips for an eco-friendly space

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Creating a green home doesn’t always require a big renovation. According to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, thoughtful, everyday decor choices can significantly reduce your environmental footprint while enhancing your living space.
“No major construction is required for a green home… thoughtful changes are the small modifications that will really make a space green,” he says
Switch to natural fabrics
Synthetic materials can be replaced with cotton, linen, or khadi for curtains, cushions, and upholstery. “Trading synthetic materials in decor for cotton, linen, or khadi… can improve the air quality and the look of the home,” Saraf explains.
Add indoor plants
Plants not only uplift aesthetics but also improve indoor air quality naturally. Saraf suggests incorporating greenery as a simple yet impactful upgrade.
Upgrade to LED lighting
Lighting plays a key role in energy consumption. “Using LED light bulbs will also improve air quality by reducing the amount of electricity required,” he notes.
Restore, don’t replace furniture
Instead of buying new, inexpensive furniture, consider restoring existing pieces. “The look of outdoors can be refreshed by polishing the wood of the furniture and decor instead of buying cheap, new, disposable furniture,” Saraf advises.
Choose local & handmade decor
Supporting local artisans reduces carbon footprint and promotes sustainable craftsmanship. “Local artisan decor is socially responsible and has an improved design,” he adds.
A green home doesn’t have to compromise on style. In fact, Saraf believes sustainability enhances aesthetics. “Materials such as solid wood… bamboo, cane, jute, and terracotta are rich in warmth… while being responsible,” he explains.
He also advocates for a minimalist approach. “The minimal style urges living sustainably by combating excess consumption.” By choosing fewer, high-quality pieces, homeowners can create spaces that feel “authentic, grounded, and aesthetically rich.”
While eco-conscious living is trending, Saraf warns against falling for superficial choices. “Most people… think that if a product is labeled ‘eco-friendly,’ all of their choices will be sustainable,” he says.
He highlights key pitfalls:
“True sustainability is about making choices that take less consciousness over a long period of time rather than continuously buying sustainable items,” Saraf emphasises.