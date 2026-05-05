‘No major construction required for a green home’: Budget-friendly tips for an eco-friendly space

Creating a green home doesn’t always require a big renovation. According to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, thoughtful, everyday decor choices can significantly reduce your environmental footprint while enhancing your living space.

“No major construction is required for a green home… thoughtful changes are the small modifications that will really make a space green,” he says

5 easy, budget-friendly eco decor swaps

Switch to natural fabrics

Synthetic materials can be replaced with cotton, linen, or khadi for curtains, cushions, and upholstery. “Trading synthetic materials in decor for cotton, linen, or khadi… can improve the air quality and the look of the home,” Saraf explains.