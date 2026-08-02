‘With Nita’s influence…’: Mukesh Ambani reveals simple habit he starts his day with

How does Mukesh Ambani, one of India’s most prominent billionaires, kickstart his day, you ask? Not by tracking the share market or brewing himself a cup of freshly ground coffee beans. During a candid chat with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai back in 2017, the chairman of Reliance Industries shared that instead of diving straight into work, he starts with a habit he believes brings clarity, discipline, and focus, before making some of the country’s biggest business decisions.

“At my age, and with Nita’s influence, the first thing I do is pray. And that’s universal, so fundamentally, all generations in my family pray. That’s one that’s not changed,” he had shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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How does praying help?

Rutuja Walawalkar, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, explains that psychologically, it means something very fundamental—that of creating an emotionally charged atmosphere for the day ahead in preparation for the rest of the demands coming in.

“I always advise my clients that the initial moments after getting up are psychologically important. This is because our minds become highly receptive at this time, and whatever thoughts, emotions, and practices we engage with affect our responses throughout the day,” she shares. As such, praying or being thankful to God at such a time gives one the chance to create a response space before being pulled into the daily rush.

“Praying can mean a lot of things to different people. For those who have faith and belief, it gives them the comfort and the hope they need in difficult times. Therefore, praying makes them feel less alone in times of troubles,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Besides the religious aspect, she says that praying gives people the chance to reflect on what they have been doing, thus practicing humility and accepting things. And so does gratitude.

“The human brain is programmed to look at difficulties since this ensured survival back in ancient times. But when one deliberately pays attention to what he is grateful for, he gradually moves his focus from lack to abundance without denying the difficulties,” she elaborates. It does not mean that one needs to ignore the problem and pretend everything is good, but rather see that besides the difficulties there are strengths and resources.

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Walawalkar mentions that it has been “demonstrated in a number of researches that individuals who show gratitude have less stress and anxiety, more optimism and happiness”, and they regulate their emotions well. People who demonstrate gratitude have good relationships as well since they understand how much they depend on others.

Beginning the day with prayer or gratitude also plays an important role in regulating the nervous system. Rather than starting the day reacting, the mind starts the day centred. This will increase your ability to be flexible emotionally and will allow you to handle any setbacks, problems or disappointments throughout the rest of the day.

The power of praying lies in focus and intention. (Magnific) The power of praying lies in focus and intention. (Magnific)

What else can you do to set the tone right?

Of course, people don’t necessarily need to pray, and that is fine too. Walawalkar reiterates that the important part about this practice is starting the day intentionally, as opposed to starting it distractedly. Fortunately, there are many easy-to-do practices which can lead to the same psychological result.

“Sitting in silence for five minutes, noting down three things you are grateful for, having one intentional thought for the day, stretching, walking outside for a few minutes or avoiding using your phone within the first 20 to 30 minutes after waking up are all great practices,” she suggests.

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In the end, the objective is not to get a “perfect” morning ritual, but to give yourself a few minutes to remind your mind that you’re consciously beginning the day rather than blindly throwing yourself into the day.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.