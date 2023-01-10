Nimrat Kaur visits Pench Tiger Reserve; know more about the national park in Madhya Pradesh

When she’s not setting our screens on fire with her incredible onscreen performances, Nimrat Kaur can usually be seen backpacking across the world, visiting new and exciting destinations. Thus, it was only expected of the actor to ring in the new year away from the hustle-bustle of city life. To welcome 2023, she visited the Pench Tiger Reserve and shared a bunch of stunning pictures from the place.

Nimrat wrote, “Our first sunrise of the year was in the thick of the Pench forest, the air was crisp and freezing and our hearts were filled with wonder and pure joy. Birds chirped, tigers growled, deer alarm calls were abundant, peacocks were casually strolling to count a few things…The yearbook of 2023 couldn’t have had a better start than from the land of the Jungle Book!!”

It was not just a scenic but also a delicious vacation for the actor as she shared the various delicacies she enjoyed at the national park. Expressing her gratitude to Chef Pankaj Fulera, the 40-year-old wrote, “To be in the wild and to gluttonously enjoy lip-smacking delicacies ranging from lemon tart to what he called a “Paanch Gaon Andar” thali– literally meaning food prepared from within a 5 village radius. Everything was locally procured, geniously reimagined, and most importantly and my personal litmus test as a food lover- it was truly simply prepared with love and hit that sweet spot like only home food can. Guiltlessly a few pounds heavier not just physically, but with pure joy and sheer delight…”

In the next post, Nimrat shared a series of pictures clicked inside the jungle. “Jussst incase the big cats noticed us back…we kept a close watch on our jungle ‘lewks’, kept our ‘safari skin care routine’ going even at 4am, ‘twinned’ with our surroundings and most importantly ‘pssspssspssssed’ at them a LOT to come out of the woods!! (sic),” she captioned.

Located in the districts of Seoni and Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the Pench National Park is named after River Pence which flows through the park. It is one of the most popular wildlife reserves in India and also finds mention in ‘The Jungle Book’ (1894) by renowned author Rudyard Kipling. “Since then, every year oodles of wildlife buffs flock to this place just to spot the famous characters of the book, Akela (The Indian Wolf), Raksha (the female Wolf), Baloo (Sloth Bear), and the vicious Shere Khan (Royal Bengal Tiger),” the official website states.

It sprawls over an area of 758 sq km and has rich wildlife, allowing visitors an opportunity to experience “one of the finest wildlife experiences in India”. It is home to numerous wild creatures including the Royal Bengal tiger, jackal, peafowl, wild dog, wild boar, sloth bear, Indian leopard, fox, striped hyena, monkey, gaur, barking deer, four-horned antelope, Indian wolf, etc.

