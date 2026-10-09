Why Nimrat Kaur doesn’t keep a TV at home: ‘Have that stress’

Nimrat Kaur, 44, recently candidly spoke about a conscious choice she has made in her personal life: she does not keep a television at home. “I don’t have a TV at home. Because I don’t want to sit in one place and keep watching things, and then you get addicted to it and can’t finish it. And then have that stress,” Kaur told the ANI podcast. Instead, she finds herself drawn towards travel, temples, spiritual places and the mountains.

At first glance, while this may sound like a personal preference about television, it opens a much larger conversation about what constant consumption is doing to our attention, our emotional lives and, perhaps most importantly, our children. “We are living in an extraordinary age of access. Entertainment, information, news, opinions and other people’s lives are available almost continuously. The question is no longer whether we have enough to consume. The question is whether we still know when not to consume,” said psychotherapist Delnna Rrajesh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Unavoidable emptiness was once built into everyday life. We waited for people without looking at a screen. “Today almost every space can immediately be filled. Five minutes become five reels. A cab ride becomes a podcast. Dinner becomes a web series. A queue becomes WhatsApp. Before one episode ends, another is already waiting. None of this makes technology the enemy. Streaming platforms have given us extraordinary storytelling, education and access to cultures and ideas we may never otherwise encounter. The psychological concern begins when stimulation stops being something we consciously choose and becomes something we are uncomfortable being without,” elucidated Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The mind does important work when it is not continuously directed from outside. “Periods of quiet and mind-wandering can give us room to reflect, make associations, process experiences and notice emotions that constant stimulation can obscure. Many of our thoughts arrive not while we are deliberately searching for them, but while walking, bathing, travelling, praying or sitting quietly,” said Delnna.

This is why boredom perhaps deserves a better reputation. “Chronic boredom is not something to romanticise, but neither does every moment of boredom need to be eliminated. Sometimes boredom is simply the uncomfortable doorway between external stimulation and internal imagination. If we reach for a screen at the first hint of discomfort, we may never discover what would have appeared after another few minutes of staying with ourselves: an idea, a memory, a difficult feeling, a creative impulse or simply the realisation that we are exhausted.”

There is no virtue in completing entertainment that no longer entertains you. “You can stop watching a series halfway through. You can leave a book unfinished. You can spend an afternoon on holiday doing absolutely nothing. We talk frequently about learning to say no before beginning something; adulthood may also require learning to say, this was enough, after we have begun. That is not always lack of discipline. Sometimes it is discernment,” Delnna emphasised.

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Sometimes we do not need another experience to consume. “We need an experience that returns us to ourselves. Protecting the mind is not about rejecting modern life. We do not all need to remove televisions from our homes. Technology is not the enemy, entertainment is not a moral failure, and children do not need to grow up disconnected from contemporary culture. The healthier goal is conscious consumption rather than fearful avoidance,” mentioned Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.