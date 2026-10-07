Nimrat Kaur says she found ‘no closure’ after her father’s assassination: ‘Saw him in a coffin’

Actor Nimrat Kaur, 44, recently opened up about finding “no closure” after the sudden “assassination” of her father Major Bhupender Singh, an officer in the Indian Army in 1994 in Kashmir. “He was actually kidnapped from a normal day at work. He was going somewhere for a duty that he had been assigned, and on his way back, he was kidnapped by people who posed as soldiers. They demanded the release of other prisoners and other demands over seven days. And on the seventh day, we got the news that he had been assassinated. I saw my father leave for work that morning, and I just remember him leaving…and then after that… the next time I saw him was in a coffin. So, there is no closure,” Kaur told the ANI podcast.

Major Singh was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his extraordinary courage as he refused to comply with the demands of the terrorists.

Perhaps this is where we need to reconsider, as one of the most common ideas surrounding grief is that in order to heal, we must somehow “find closure”, stressed Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and a relationship breakthrough coach. “I think closure is one of the most misunderstood expectations we place upon people who are grieving. We imagine that there must eventually be an explanation, a final conversation, an apology, an answer or an emotional full stop after which a person can finally move forward. But life does not always provide endings that neat,” said Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

One of the cruellest aspects of sudden loss is that the last moment rarely announces itself as the last moment. “The human mind dislikes unfinished stories. When something ends abruptly, particularly through traumatic bereavement, there can be a painful gap between what the mind expected to happen and what actually happened. Yesterday, somebody existed inside your future. Today, that future has disappeared. The mind keeps returning to the event partly because it is trying to understand something that no longer fits the world it knew before. This is why grieving people may replay conversations, reconstruct timelines, revisit places or repeatedly ask questions whose answers they already intellectually understand. The mind is not necessarily being irrational. It is trying to reorganise reality,” shared Delnna.

Traumatic loss can make this even more complicated because grief and trauma are not identical experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Sometimes we grieve someone more than once. “We meet their absence again as we become people they never got to meet. That is why telling somebody, “But it has been 20 years,” fundamentally misunderstands grief. The calendar measures the distance from an event. It does not measure the significance of a relationship,” shared Delnna.

Another damaging expectation is that healing should eventually make painful experiences painless. “Some losses do not work that way. A person can build a beautiful life and still miss somebody. They can laugh wholeheartedly and still experience grief. They can be emotionally healthy and still cry on an anniversary. They can feel enormous gratitude for what their life became while simultaneously wishing one person had been there to see it. Two seemingly contradictory emotions can coexist. Emotional maturity does not require choosing only one of these truths.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.