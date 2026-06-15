Nick Jonas’ morning routine makes him ‘feel fresh as a daisy’

Nick Jonas starts his mornings with a tall glass of celery juice. “This beautiful green juice. A hint of lemon. It’s great for the digestive system, gut health and detoxing,” he told Vogue India in a recent interaction. As for his beauty secrets, the pop star shared that his mother “always emphasised the importance of wearing sunscreen”.

“As I grew older, I liked to make sure I wasn’t getting sunburnt while I was out playing golf. So, I would definitely stress out about sunscreen,” he shared.

Next up, an ice facial. “It awakens the vagus nerve, which alerts your brain that it’s time to get your day going and makes you feel fresh as a daisy,” Jonas revealed. That’s followed by a cleanser, an eye mask, a serum and moisturiser. The last step is using a broad-spectrum sunscreen. A bit of lip balm and a pomade to slick back the hair adds the finishing touch.