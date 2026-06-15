Nick Jonas’ morning routine makes him ‘feel fresh as a daisy’

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Nick Jonas starts his mornings with a tall glass of celery juice. “This beautiful green juice. A hint of lemon. It’s great for the digestive system, gut health and detoxing,” he told Vogue India in a recent interaction. As for his beauty secrets, the pop star shared that his mother “always emphasised the importance of wearing sunscreen”.
“As I grew older, I liked to make sure I wasn’t getting sunburnt while I was out playing golf. So, I would definitely stress out about sunscreen,” he shared.
Next up, an ice facial. “It awakens the vagus nerve, which alerts your brain that it’s time to get your day going and makes you feel fresh as a daisy,” Jonas revealed. That’s followed by a cleanser, an eye mask, a serum and moisturiser. The last step is using a broad-spectrum sunscreen. A bit of lip balm and a pomade to slick back the hair adds the finishing touch.
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Dr Satish Bhatia, board certified dermatologist in Mumbai, says one thing clearly: You should not blindly copy every step a celebrity follows. “The real goal is to understand what actually keeps the skin healthy. What looks good under makeup, filters, studio lighting, and professional treatments may not always suit normal everyday skin,” he tells indianexpress.com.
According to him, one good thing about Jonas‘ skincare routine is the “focus on hydration and protecting the skin barrier”. Honestly, that is where most good skincare begins.
“Healthy glowing skin usually does not come from expensive products alone. It comes from doing the basics consistently — using a gentle face wash, applying moisturiser regularly, sleeping well, drinking enough water, using sunscreen daily, and getting professional treatments only when needed,” Bhatia shares, adding that only after the skin barrier becomes stable should you add treatments for pigmentation, acne, pores, or ageing.
“Simple things like soothing masks or facial massage can make the skin feel relaxed and refreshed. Good moisturisers help strengthen the outer skin barrier, which slowly improves texture, softness, and overall glow over time,” he tells indianexpress.com.
But skincare is never the same for everyone. Dr Bhatia says that a product or routine that works beautifully for one person may trigger acne, irritation, pigmentation, or sensitivity in another. “That is why blindly following viral skincare trends or celebrity recommendations can sometimes do more harm than good,” he warns.
According to him, the best approach is to keep skincare simple and consistent. “Start with a mild cleanser, a suitable moisturiser, and sunscreen every morning. Only after the skin barrier becomes stable should you add treatments for pigmentation, acne, pores, or ageing,” he suggests.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.