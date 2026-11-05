Nick Jonas sat down for a candid chat with his mother-in-law and renowned dermatologist Dr Madhu Chopra. Responding to a question about what he thinks is a flaw in him, Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, expressed, “I think that my major flaw, which is also a helpful thing at times, is that I have a tendency to overthink certain things in the creative process, and I always describe it as I’m trying to tighten the screw until eventually the wood breaks and you have to find the sweet spot where you are giving as much effort as you can; you are applying yourself to the thing as much as you can; but you can also overcook it.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The singer added, “So, just find the perfect balance where you’ve done the best that you feel you can do. You leave it in the hands of others. Having a trusted circle of people…your family or friends or your management team…that can give you real feedback…has been good for me…to learn that balance. I get to a certain point, and then I take my hands off.”

To analyse his reflections, we asked an expert.

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Are you overthinking it? (Photo: AI Generated) Are you overthinking it? (Photo: AI Generated)

His observation captures a psychological paradox: sometimes the qualities responsible for our success can become the very qualities that undermine our peace.

“Overthinking is often mistaken for intelligence, responsibility or perfectionism. Thoughtful analysis certainly improves decisions, but beyond a point, thinking stops producing clarity and starts generating anxiety. We revisit conversations, anticipate unlikely consequences, question completed work and repeatedly reconsider decisions. What looks like problem-solving may actually be an attempt to eliminate uncertainty. Sometimes we are not looking for a better answer. We are looking for a guarantee that we will never regret our decision,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach.

Psychologically, this reflects an important distinction between productive reflection and rumination. “Reflection moves us towards understanding or action; rumination keeps us circling the same questions without meaningful resolution. The more we analyse, the more possibilities we discover, and the less certain we may feel,” Delnna told indianexpress.com.

For high achievers, another pattern frequently emerges: performance becomes intertwined with self-worth. “A small mistake no longer feels like an imperfect outcome; it feels like personal inadequacy. Perfectionism then disguises itself as dedication, making it difficult to recognise when additional effort is producing diminishing returns,” shared Delnna.

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The pursuit of perfection can eventually destroy what was already good. “This pattern affects intimate relationships particularly deeply. Someone may repeatedly analyse their partner’s tone, question the meaning of delayed messages or revisit an argument long after it has been resolved. They believe they are protecting the relationship, but excessive scrutiny can gradually replace trust with suspicion. Parents can fall into a similar trap. Constantly anticipating every difficulty, correcting every mistake and managing every outcome may appear protective, yet children also need opportunities to make decisions, tolerate uncertainty and develop confidence in their own judgement,” expressed Delnna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

Nick’s emphasis on trusted people offers another lesson. “Constructive feedback helps us recognise blind spots and make improvements. But there is a difference between seeking perspective and seeking endless reassurance. The first strengthens judgement; the second can gradually weaken our ability to trust ourselves,” said Delnna.

A practical approach is to set a stopping point before you begin. “What would constitute a sufficiently good outcome? Is additional information genuinely needed? Will another round of analysis improve the decision, or merely temporarily soothe anxiety? Can the decision be revised later? Not every choice deserves the same intensity of thought.”

Perhaps the deepest challenge for an overthinker is not learning to think less, but learning to trust more: trusting preparation, accepting limitations, and recognising that uncertainty is part of living rather than evidence of failure. “After all, knowing when to stop is not a compromise in excellence. It is an essential part of it. Doing your best requires commitment. Knowing when your best is enough requires self-worth that is no longer dependent on perfection,” Delnna said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.