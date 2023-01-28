scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
New mom Alia Bhatt feels ‘powerful’ after attempting 108 Surya Namaskars first time post motherhood; is it advisable?

If you are a regular practitioner, then gentle Surya Namaskar modifications can help, said yoga trainer Ira Trivedi

alia bhattAlia Bhatt is busy getting back on track (Source: Anshuka Parwani/Instagram Stories)

New mother Alia Bhatt who delivered her first child Raha Kapoor with husband Ranbir Kapoor is making progress in her fitness journey and how. The 29-year-old’s glimpse post a yoga class was shared by yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

Take a look.

alia bhatt Alia Bhatt impresses with her fitness outing (Source: Anshuka Parwani/Instagram Stories)

When asked how she feels post attempting 108 Surya Namaskars for the first time post motherhood, Bhatt responded, “Powerful”. Bhatt can be seen glowing in the video as she relaxes post the attempt.

Yoga practitioner Anita Bokepalli, who did 108 surya namaskars each day for 30 days, said it is extremely important to do “Yog Nidra” right after Surya Namaskars to give your body the much-needed rest.

What to know about doing Surya Namaskars or sun salutations?

According to experts, the 12-pose sequence helps cope with sleep issues, improves posture, tones muscle, and improves functions of internal organs, flexibility, blood circulation and also build focus, and burns excess fat.

Doing 108 Surya Namaskars or 54 sets of the sun salutations may look daunting, but can be achieved by preparing well in advance, experts urge. It is recommended to not push the body at one go, but gradually prepare by following a schedule. However, the schedule shouldn’t just be about practising sun salutations and increasing their number with each session/day, it needs to be combined with breathing and relaxing exercises along with taking proper care of the body by staying hydrated, eating well and resting.

But one must always remember to warm up the body with gentle stretching and relaxing moves to effectively attain the goal without straining the muscles.

Is it advisable for new mothers who are nursing?

For post pregnancy and prenatals, we always modify Surya Namaskars, said yoga trainer Ira Trivedi. “If you are a regular practitioner, then gentle Surya Namaskar modifications can help. But if completely new, then avoid it. Don’t put pressure on the abdomen,” Trivedi told indianexpress.com.

This means that plank and Ashwa Sanchalan Asana or the equestrian pose is avoided, she stressed. “Even when bringing down the hands in Padangusthasana or the Big Toe Pose, the hands should be in between the legs as opposed to the side of the legs so that you are almost in a squatting position when you come down and the legs are wider apart,” added Trivedi.

