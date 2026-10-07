Yoga, exercise, sleep: Why old health practices are being rebranded as ‘neurowellness’

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ellness, for all these years, has largely been about the body—eating better, exercising more, losing weight, building muscle and looking healthier. But that conversation is shifting. People are now asking different questions about their wellbeing: Why can’t I sleep properly? Why am I constantly overwhelmed? Why is my attention so fragmented? Why can’t I switch off even when I am technically resting?

The search for answers has given rise to a new wellness buzzword: neurowellness. The term may be new, but much of what it includes is already familiar.

Meditation, yoga, pranayama, breathwork, sound healing, spending time in nature, social connection, and simply allowing yourself to rest—all these have existed for years. So what exactly is new? Moreover, why are these familiar practices suddenly being presented as ways to care for the brain and nervous system?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

‘A mind that’s not allowed to clock out’

Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurgaon, describes neurowellness as an emerging umbrella term within the wellness industry rather than a formally established clinical concept. “The term may be new, but the need is not,” she says.

Broadly speaking, it means caring for the brain as part of overall wellbeing—from sleep and concentration to emotional regulation, stress management, and recovery. The idea is especially relevant to how people live now.

“We are living in a world where the body gets a fitness routine, but the brain gets whatever time is left,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

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The modern brain is being asked to process an extraordinary amount of information: notifications, emails, social media, work demands, family responsibilities and an almost continuous stream of information. “We have created a lifestyle where the body can stop, but the mind is rarely allowed to clock out,” she says.

And this may explain why someone can appear to be functioning perfectly well while still feeling mentally depleted. “In my clinical practice, I increasingly meet people who are not necessarily presenting with a diagnosable psychological disorder. They are functioning. They are working, meeting deadlines, managing families and maintaining their responsibilities,” says Dr Bhattacharya.

Yet, she says, they may arrive saying, “My mind doesn’t switch off”, “I cannot concentrate like I used to”, or “I am exhausted even after sleeping”. She hears another sentence increasingly often. “Nothing is really wrong, but I don’t feel like myself.”

“We have become remarkably good at functioning while feeling unwell,” she says, adding that a healthy brain is not one that is productive every minute of the day. It can focus when needed, rest when needed, experience emotions, adapt to change, and recover from stress.

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Neurowellness is a new name for familiar practices such as meditation, yoga, breathwork, and time spent in nature. (AI-generated image) Neurowellness is a new name for familiar practices such as meditation, yoga, breathwork, and time spent in nature. (AI-generated image)

Old practices, new reasons

This is perhaps the biggest distinction between the term neurowellness and all the wellness trends that preceded it.

Tarun Gulati, Director, Ganga Kinare Resorts and Hotels, says meditation, yoga, pranayama, sound healing and time spent in nature have long been a part of people’s lives. “What is new is not necessarily the practices, but what people are looking for from them,” he says, mentioning that “they want to sleep better, switch off from work, quieten the mind and come back feeling less overwhelmed.”

Shane Gunasekara, Director, Kurundu Wellness at Cinnamon Life in Colombo, Sri Lanka, observes a similar shift among guests. “We are constantly connected to our phones, work pressure and deadlines, we travel more, sleep patterns are disturbed, and even when we are resting, our minds are still busy,” he says.

That changes the reason someone might seek out an old practice. “People are no longer coming to a spa only because their back is tight or because they want a massage. They understand that beyond muscle relaxation, they also need to calm down, unwind and manage stress,” he adds. To address this, Kurundu Wellness introduced ‘Traditional Himalayan Sound Healing’ with Sakron Boonjing and developed its ‘Sleep Enhancement Ritual’.

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Person taking a quiet break away from phone and digital stimulation (Image Source: Ganga Kinare Resorts & Hotels) Person taking a quiet break away from phone and digital stimulation (Image Source: Ganga Kinare Resorts & Hotels)

Making ancient practices relatable

There is also a language shift. Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach and Healer, Founder and Director, Gateway of Healing, says the growing scientific understanding of practices such as meditation and breathwork has given a vocabulary that appeals to a different generation of consumers.

“There’s now a much clearer picture of what meditation and breathwork are actually doing to the body, not just settling the mind in some vague way, but genuinely calming the nervous system,” she says.

That matters because the way something is framed and packaged can determine whether people are willing to try it. “But I wouldn’t call it pure repackaging. Sit through a breathing exercise and your body responds exactly the way it always has, long before anyone gave it a fancy name or a scientific framework to sit inside,” says Dr Tugnait.

What has changed is who’s willing to try it. “Someone who would never touch anything labelled spiritual will happily do the same breathwork if it’s framed as nervous system regulation, backed by a chart and a heart rate number,” she says.

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She sees some of the trend as a rebranding exercise—but not entirely. “So call it a rebrand if you want, honestly, in some ways it is exactly that,” she says, adding, “Underneath it, though, is something genuinely old, tested quietly for generations, just finally handed a name this particular audience trusts enough to actually sit down and try.”

Neurowellness and ‘nervous-system regulation’

The two phrases appear together, but they describe different things. Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director and Head, Neurology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, says, “Neurowellness is a broader approach to supporting brain and nervous-system health through habits such as adequate sleep, regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, social connection, stress management, cognitive stimulation and emotional wellbeing.”

However, nervous-system regulation “refers to the body’s ability to appropriately respond to stress and then return towards a calmer baseline once the stressor has passed,” he adds.

Regulation does not mean being calm all the time; it means being flexible in how you respond to different situations and recovering after stress.

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Dr Singh explains that several aspects of neurowellness can support this process. “Regular exercise can help improve stress resilience and mood, while consistent, good-quality sleep is important for emotional and physiological recovery. Slow, controlled breathing, mindfulness, relaxation practices and activities that promote social connection may also help reduce physiological arousal. A healthy diet and limiting excessive alcohol, nicotine and stimulants can further support overall nervous-system health,” he says.

That distinction is important because wellness content can sometimes make ‘regulation’ sound like a state in which a person should remain permanently calm. That is not what it means.

Asking a more fundamental question

The changing language of wellness reflects a broader change in what people want from it. Dr Bhattacharya says wellness was once commonly discussed in terms of diet, exercise, weight, and physical appearance. Now, people are asking about attention, sleep, stress and emotional exhaustion.

“These are not simply lifestyle questions,” she says. “They tell us something about how modern life is affecting the way we think, feel and function.”

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This is also why the idea of a wellness experience is changing. Gulati says people are becoming less interested in wellness as a checklist. “They don’t necessarily want to attend a yoga class just because it is on the schedule. They want the experience to make a difference to how they feel. That is why multi-day programmes are becoming relevant,” he says.

At Ganga Kinare, programmes include combinations of yoga, meditation, kriya, pranayama, sound healing, therapies, wellness cuisine and nature experiences. “I think people are looking at wellness less as an activity and more as a way of changing their pace for a few days,” says Gulati.

Gunasekara has noticed a similar change at Kurundu Wellness. Earlier, a guest might have booked a massage, attended a meditation session or experienced a sound bath as separate activities. “Now, we are seeing guests looking for a more complete journey rather than one isolated treatment,” he says.

Its Sleep Enhancement Ritual, for instance, combines several elements: The experience begins with a warm welcome ritual, followed by a light-pressure head massage and Thai stretching techniques to help the guest slow down, release tension and prepare the body and mind for deeper rest. This then flows into the sound-bathing experience. You can simply lie down, listen and allow yourself some time away from everything else.

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The experience doesn’t finish there. Afterwards, guests can continue with hot and cold therapy through our steam, sauna and vitality pools with water jets, before finishing with a healthy cup of tea and a light snack.

“I think this kind of complete journey is becoming very important in modern wellness,” says Gunasekara. “It is no longer about experiencing one treatment in isolation, but about creating a journey that allows the guest to slow down, disconnect and leave feeling deeply relaxed.”

From sleep and concentration to stress and emotional wellbeing, neurowellness takes a broader view of brain health. (Image: Kurundu Wellness, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka) From sleep and concentration to stress and emotional wellbeing, neurowellness takes a broader view of brain health. (Image: Kurundu Wellness, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka)

How priorities are changing

Perhaps the most noticeable change is in the outcome people are seeking. People still want the traditional benefits of wellness—muscle relaxation, physical recovery, skincare and feeling physically better. But the desired endpoint is increasingly intangible.

At Ganga Kinare, Gulati says programmes such as Nidra Samadhi centre on sleep, relaxation, stress and fatigue, while Dhyana Sadhana takes a more meditative approach involving yoga, meditation, kriya and pranayama.

“It tells us something about how people’s priorities are changing,” he says. “A wellness holiday doesn’t necessarily have to result in a visible physical transformation. Sometimes, sleeping properly for a few nights, having a quieter mind and feeling like yourself again is the outcome people value most.”

Gunasekara says the same shift can be seen in conversations with guests, who increasingly talk about sleep, stress, mental tiredness and wanting to disconnect. “Of course, guests still want traditional outcomes — releasing muscle tension, improving recovery, taking care of their skin and feeling physically better, but the conversation is becoming broader, he says.

For Gunasekara, this is where wellness is heading—not choosing between physical and mental wellbeing but understanding that people increasingly want to experience them together and leave feeling satisfied and fulfilled.

Age-old practices such as yoga and pranayama are finding new relevance as people look for ways to manage stress and switch off. (Image Source: Ganga Kinare Resorts & Hotels) Age-old practices such as yoga and pranayama are finding new relevance as people look for ways to manage stress and switch off. (Image Source: Ganga Kinare Resorts & Hotels)

Why pay for doing nothing?

An interesting contradiction lies at the heart of the neurowellness boom. People are paying for experiences designed to help them do less.

According to hospitality experts, genuine downtime has become hard to find. “Even when we go on holiday, we are often still checking our phones, answering messages or thinking about work,” says Gulati. “So simply being in a beautiful destination doesn’t always mean that you have actually switched off.”

Gunasekara agrees. “You can buy many things, but if you are constantly tired, mentally overloaded or unable to switch off, it affects your work, family time, holidays and physical wellbeing,” he says.

That may explain why structured wellness experiences are becoming more attractive. Someone else provides the setting, removes some decision-making, and creates protected time to step away.

“I think people are increasingly willing to pay for that because they recognise the value of having someone else take care of the setting and structure while they focus on themselves,” says Gulati.

He believes this may even be creating a different definition of luxury. “It is not necessarily about having more things. It is about having the time, privacy and space to step away from everything for a while and genuinely feel rested.”

The appeal of neurowellness lies less in discovering new practices and more in making space for rest and recovery. (Image Source: Ganga Kinare Resorts & Hotels) The appeal of neurowellness lies less in discovering new practices and more in making space for rest and recovery. (Image Source: Ganga Kinare Resorts & Hotels)

Neurowellness without the marketing

Take away the apps, gadgets, retreats and ‘optimisation’–neurowellness becomes all about basic mental wellbeing: sleeping properly, moving regularly, taking breaks from constant stimulation, focusing on one thing at a time, allowing some boredom, staying socially connected and making space for emotions and activities you enjoy.

As Dr Bhattacharya puts it, “It does not have to involve expensive programmes, complicated routines or another gadget to track how well we are functioning.”

The basics are simple: “Treat sleep as a healthy behaviour rather than leftover time at the end of the day,” she says. She also recommends periods of uninterrupted attention and regular movement, noting that “physical activity is not only about physical fitness.”

And perhaps most importantly, the brain needs time without constant input. “Five or ten minutes without a phone, podcast, television or constant input can be surprisingly restorative,” says Dr Bhattacharya. “We should not be afraid of a little boredom. The brain does not need stimulation every waking minute.”

The same goes for pleasure and connection. Reading, gardening, music, family time, meaningful conversation, or simply sitting quietly do not need to have a measurable ‘benefit’ to be worthwhile.

As Dr Bhattacharya says, “Sometimes, the most powerful thing we can do for the brain is not ask it to perform better, but give it permission to rest.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.