Neeti Mohan on her music journey, gaining weight during pregnancy, and her yearly ice cream treat: ‘Even if I fall sick…’

Being a singer requires discipline, extensive practice, and continuous work on your craft, says Jiya Re singer Neeti Mohan.

Written by: Shweta Sharma
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Neeti Mohan, Neeti Mohan songs, Neeti Mohan interview, Neeti Mohan sistersLife is full of ups and downs—everyone goes through that. It's absolutely fine, Neeti Mohan said.
Over the last 15 years, popular playback singer Neeti Mohan, who rose to fame after winning a reality show, has experimented with various genres, giving each song her distinct touch. Best known for songs such as Tune Maari Entriyaan, Bang Bang, Nainowale Ne, and her breakout song from Student of the Year, she is enjoying every moment of it. “I have no complaints,” she tells indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview.

During the conversation, Neeti also discusses the discipline required to maintain her voice, why she has ice cream only once a year, how life changed after becoming a mother, gaining weight during pregnancy, and how she prioritises mental health.

Read the edited excerpts below:

Q: From Ishq Wala Love to Mirza, you’ve come a long way. How would you describe the journey?

Neeti Mohan: It feels like a dream come true. Every song I sing and every time people sing along, it just becomes more and more beautiful.

Q: Along the way, there have been hits, super hits, and misses. How do you deal with the ups and downs?

Neeti Mohan: Life is full of ups and downs—everyone goes through that. It’s absolutely fine. You just have to stay positive and focus on the good.

Q: Being a singer requires giving up certain things and adopting specific habits. What has that been like for you?

Neeti Mohan: Your profession demands a certain lifestyle. Being a singer requires discipline, extensive practice, and continuous work on your craft. The more I do it, the more I enjoy it. I have no complaints—I love it.

 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Q: In a similar vein, do you avoid things like ice cream or chilled water?

Neeti Mohan: I don’t have these things because they don’t suit me. But once a year, I do have an ice cream when I really feel like it and when I know I don’t have to sing the next day. Even if I fall sick, it’s fine then.

Q: The industry is extremely unpredictable. Have challenging times ever affected your mental health?

Neeti Mohan: When I started, everything felt very big—every high and every low. Over time, I learned not to be overwhelmed by them. You shouldn’t let highs and lows affect you too much. You just need to stay focused and keep working on your craft.

Q: What is the first thing you do when you wake up every day?

Neeti Mohan: I kiss my son. He sleeps next to me.

Neeti Mohan, Neeti Mohan interview Sangeet Haldipur, Neeti Mohan, Jimmy Felix, and Vasudha Sharma emerged as Popstars 2 winners. (Express archive photo)

Q: How do you manage work after becoming a mother—balancing feeds, naps, and quality time?

Neeti Mohan: Life completely changes after becoming a mother. You become a different version of yourself. Earlier, I was a different person—I don’t even remember how it was before. Now, if my son isn’t around me, it feels like a part of my body is missing. It’s amazing, fulfilling, and also very challenging—nurturing a child and preparing him for the future.

Q: Do you think it’s important for singers to have a career outside the industry?

Neeti Mohan: It depends. If you can handle both, there’s no harm in diversifying.

Q: Motherhood changes every woman. How was that experience for you, especially with weight changes?

Neeti Mohan: I did put on some weight, but it was fine. I really enjoyed my pregnancy and delivery—everything was very smooth. It was during Covid as well, but overall, I feel women are designed to be mothers. It’s a special gift, and I really enjoyed the experience.

 

A post shared by Ravi:)Udyawar (@raviudyawar)

Q: Fitness and diet play a huge role in staying healthy. What is your daily routine like?

Neeti Mohan: I wake up, and the first thing I do is work out—it’s non-negotiable for me, no matter how late I’ve slept. After that, I do my riyaaz.

Q: How does 2026 look for you?

Neeti Mohan: It looks exciting so far. There’s a lot of travelling coming up. I’m looking forward to performing at Royal Stag BoomBox in Mohali, and my new single is coming soon, so I’m gearing up for that release.

Q: Tell us about the latest season of Royal Stag BoomBox. What can we expect from it?

Neeti Mohan: BoomBox consistently creates new sounds and makes history with the music festivals and new music it brings, along with the lineup of artists who come together to perform. That evening is always very memorable and super exciting for the audience. As excited as fans are, I believe the artists are equally excited about Royal Stag BoomBox.

Shweta Sharma is a highly experienced journalist and editor with over 16 years of industry experience. She currently spearheads the Lifestyle section at IndianExpress.com

