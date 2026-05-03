Nauheed Cyrusi’s 10-minute DIY face mask for glowing summer skin: ‘Please don’t start adding turmeric, gram flour…’

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Summer’s here, and Nauheed Cyrusi is back with a DIY face mask to help you achieve refreshed, glowing skin! The actor took to Instagram to share her “best” 2-ingredient face mask, made with pantry essentials that almost everyone has at home.
Captioning her post, “I use this twice a week ATLEAST! Also best to do this an hour before you shower!” she suggests taking two tablespoons of chilled dahi (curd) and a tablespoon of honey, mixing them together in a bowl. “Please don’t start adding turmeric, gram flour, etc, and leave it on for about 10 minutes,” she says in the video, warning people to avoid using this mask if they have an issue with their face smelling like dahi. “So soft, so supple, also I feel like it minimises your pores and it’s very cooling. Pakka try karna,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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Dr Rozy Badyal, consultant dermatologist at Kaya Limited, shared that curd contains lactic acid, which acts as a gentle exfoliant, promoting cell turnover and revealing fresher, younger-looking skin. It also has moisturising properties and helps soothe irritation and redness.
Honey, on the other hand, is a natural humectant, meaning it helps retain moisture in the skin, making it soft and supple. “It also possesses antimicrobial properties, making it effective in fighting acne-causing bacteria and soothing inflammation,” she said.
However, it’s essential to consider your skin type, allergies, and individual concerns before incorporating this remedy into your skincare routine.
“One shouldn’t apply this face mask more than once or twice a week. People with skin problems like eczema, rosacea, and dermatitis should avoid using this face mask without consulting a doctor,” said the expert, adding that overuse of this face mask can lead to skin issues like breakout, redness, itching, dryness, and even skin sensitivity in certain people.
Dr Badyal also pointed out that you should always pay attention to how your skin reacts and use it accordingly. “Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare professional can also provide personalised recommendations tailored to your specific needs,” she advised.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.