Nauheed Cyrusi’s 10-minute DIY face mask for glowing summer skin: ‘Please don’t start adding turmeric, gram flour…’

Summer’s here, and Nauheed Cyrusi is back with a DIY face mask to help you achieve refreshed, glowing skin! The actor took to Instagram to share her “best” 2-ingredient face mask, made with pantry essentials that almost everyone has at home.

Captioning her post, “I use this twice a week ATLEAST! Also best to do this an hour before you shower!” she suggests taking two tablespoons of chilled dahi (curd) and a tablespoon of honey, mixing them together in a bowl. “Please don’t start adding turmeric, gram flour, etc, and leave it on for about 10 minutes,” she says in the video, warning people to avoid using this mask if they have an issue with their face smelling like dahi. “So soft, so supple, also I feel like it minimises your pores and it’s very cooling. Pakka try karna,” she added.