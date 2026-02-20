Nature’s air purifiers: 5 NASA-recommended houseplants that thrive in Indian Homes

Cleaner indoor air may be just a houseplant away.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 12:00 AM IST
NASA plantsstone texture
Make us preferred source on Google

Indoor air can sometimes be more polluted than outdoor air — thanks to dust, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from paints and furniture, and poor ventilation. In 1989, NASA conducted the study “Interior Landscape Plants for Indoor Air Pollution Abatement” to examine how certain houseplants could help remove toxins such as benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from indoor spaces. While plants alone cannot replace proper ventilation or air purifiers, adding the right ones can contribute to fresher indoor environments.

Here are five NASA-recommended plants that thrive well in Indian homes.

1) Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Snake plant Snake Plant (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commonly known as mother-in-law’s tongue, the snake plant is one of the easiest indoor plants to maintain. It tolerates low light, irregular watering, and fluctuating temperatures — ideal for Indian apartments. According to the NASA study, snake plants can help filter formaldehyde and benzene. They are also unique because they release oxygen at night, making them suitable for bedrooms.

Care tip: Water sparingly and place in indirect sunlight.

2) Areca Palm

Areca Palm Areca Palm (Photo: Amazon)

The areca palm is popular in Indian homes for its lush, tropical look. Beyond aesthetics, NASA identified it as effective in removing airborne toxins while also increasing indoor humidity, which is beneficial in air-conditioned spaces.

Care tip: Keep it in bright, indirect light and water when the topsoil feels dry.

3) Peace Lily

Peace lily Peace Lily (Photo: Amazon)

Peace lilies are admired for their elegant white blooms. They are known to help reduce indoor pollutants such as ammonia and benzene. However, they require slightly more care than snake plants and should be kept away from pets, as they can be mildly toxic if ingested.

Story continues below this ad

Care tip: Thrives in low to medium light and prefers consistently moist soil.

4) Spider Plant

Spider plant Spider plant (Photo: AI)

The spider plant is beginner-friendly and fast-growing. It is particularly noted for filtering carbon monoxide and formaldehyde. It adapts well to Indian weather conditions and looks attractive in hanging baskets, making it ideal for balconies and living rooms.

Care tip: Prefers bright, indirect sunlight and moderate watering.

5) Money Plant (Pothos)

Money plant Money plant (Photo: Amazon)

Widely grown in India, the money plant is both hardy and versatile. It can grow in soil or water and tolerates low light. NASA’s research suggests pothos can help remove indoor pollutants like benzene and formaldehyde.

Story continues below this ad

Care tip: Allow the soil to dry slightly between watering to prevent root rot.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
When licking becomes a red flag: Vet’s guide to canine communication
Here's why your dog licks
Ashwini Kalsekar recalls giving up non-vegetarian food 'for love' Murli Sharma, resuming after 6-7 years: 'He doesn't even eat garlic'
Ashwini Kalsekar Murli Sharma
‘I expected to feel at ease in Kerala’s beach towns; instead, I felt persistently observed because of what I was wearing’
Varkala Beach, where red cliffs meet the Arabian Sea and every sunset feels like a quiet ceremony.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
wellness
Spring clean your decor with these easy tips
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett power Zimbabwe past Sri Lanka by 6 wickets ahead of Super 8 stage
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza alongside Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Sri Lanka. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement