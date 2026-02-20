Nature’s air purifiers: 5 NASA-recommended houseplants that thrive in Indian Homes

Indoor air can sometimes be more polluted than outdoor air — thanks to dust, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from paints and furniture, and poor ventilation. In 1989, NASA conducted the study “Interior Landscape Plants for Indoor Air Pollution Abatement” to examine how certain houseplants could help remove toxins such as benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from indoor spaces. While plants alone cannot replace proper ventilation or air purifiers, adding the right ones can contribute to fresher indoor environments.

Here are five NASA-recommended plants that thrive well in Indian homes.

1) Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Snake Plant (Photo: Wikipedia) Snake Plant (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commonly known as mother-in-law’s tongue, the snake plant is one of the easiest indoor plants to maintain. It tolerates low light, irregular watering, and fluctuating temperatures — ideal for Indian apartments. According to the NASA study, snake plants can help filter formaldehyde and benzene. They are also unique because they release oxygen at night, making them suitable for bedrooms.