‘I didn’t react to Natasha’: Anita Hassanandani on changing her name briefly

Actor Anita Hassanandani, 45, recently shared why she briefly changed her name to Natasha Hassanandani. “I was doing Ekta Kapoor’s film. She believes in numerology. Which is why my name was kept Natasha, but when people used to call me Natasha, I didn’t react. I would take a few seconds to realise that I am Natasha. So, eventually I decided it’s not my cup of tea to change my name. Mere bas ka nahi hai naam badalna. I want to be …what my name is who I am, I can connect with. So, after that film, I changed my name back to Anita,” she told Hauterrfly in a candid interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Considering this candid admission opens up an interesting conversation about names, identity, belief systems, and personal alignment, we reached out to psychotherapist and numerologist Delnna Rrajesh, who said this reflection is important because it allows us to look at both sides of the conversation with maturity.

According to Delnna, numerology, when understood correctly, is not merely about changing letters randomly or forcing a person into a name that feels alien to them. “At its deeper level, numerology is about alignment, timing, personality patterns, strengths, challenges, and the energetic influence a name may carry. Many people do experience greater clarity, confidence, opportunities, or emotional resonance after making numerological corrections, especially when the suggested change feels aligned with their identity rather than imposed on it. At the same time, a name is not only a number. It is also memory, identity, familiarity, family history, emotional connection, and self-recognition. From the day we are born, our name is spoken by our parents, teachers, friends, partners, colleagues, and loved ones. It becomes attached to comfort, belonging, recognition, achievements, wounds, milestones, and relationships. The brain stores that name not just as sound, but as identity. This is why changing a name can feel empowering for some people and emotionally disconnected for others,” expressed Delnna.

Anita Hassanandani says she couldn’t connect with the name Natasha (Photo: AI Generated) Anita Hassanandani says she couldn’t connect with the name Natasha (Photo: AI Generated)

If a person constantly feels detached from the new name, forgets to respond to it, feels awkward introducing themselves, or experiences it as a performance, then the “inner alignment may not be complete”, she shared.

“This does not mean numerology has failed. It may simply mean the correction needs to be approached with more sensitivity. Sometimes a spelling change works better than a complete name change. Sometimes a professional name can be different from a personal name. Sometimes a person may need time to adjust to a new vibration. And sometimes, the original name may be so emotionally rooted that forcing a different identity creates more resistance than support,” said Delnna.

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For anyone considering a name change through numerology, a few reflections can help create better clarity:

*Does the new name feel natural when I say it aloud?

*Can I imagine introducing myself with this name confidently?

*Does it feel like an expansion of who I am, or a disconnect from who I am?

*Is the change creating faith and confidence, or fear and pressure?

*Would a spelling correction be enough instead of a full name change?

*Can this name work practically in my personal and professional life?

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Emphasising that self-alignment is never one-dimensional, Delnna said, “We are energetic beings, emotional beings, psychological beings, and social beings all at once. Numerology can guide us, psychology can ground us, and personal intuition can help us recognise what truly feels right. The most meaningful decisions often happen when all three work together.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.