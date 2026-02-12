‘Can’t take this on my head’: What Nana Patekar’s decision to shoot an action sequence with a 102-degree fever reveals about psychology of high performers

Although the doctor advised Nana to rest, the veteran actor insisted on completing the shoot and standing up to his commitment (Image: Express Archive)

Nana Patekar once again proved why he is known for his intense commitment to his craft. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film O’Romeo, recalled shooting a demanding action sequence despite running a high fever of 102 degrees.

The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, features a high-octane action scene set on a train. Recalling the incident, Bhardwaj revealed that the team became concerned when they learned about Patekar’s health condition during the shoot.

“Suddenly, while we were shooting this action sequence in the train, I got to know that Nana Sir was unwell and had a 102-degree fever. We immediately called the doctor, who said he would give an injection but advised that Nana Sir should not shoot,” the filmmaker told Peeping Moon.