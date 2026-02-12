‘Can’t take this on my head’: What Nana Patekar’s decision to shoot an action sequence with a 102-degree fever reveals about psychology of high performers

“But Nana Sir, being Nana Patekar, said, ‘No, I am not going back. I want to shoot. I want to complete this sequence," Vishal Bharadwaj said.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Nana PatekarAlthough the doctor advised Nana to rest, the veteran actor insisted on completing the shoot and standing up to his commitment (Image: Express Archive)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nana Patekar once again proved why he is known for his intense commitment to his craft. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film O’Romeo, recalled shooting a demanding action sequence despite running a high fever of 102 degrees.

The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, features a high-octane action scene set on a train. Recalling the incident, Bhardwaj revealed that the team became concerned when they learned about Patekar’s health condition during the shoot.

“Suddenly, while we were shooting this action sequence in the train, I got to know that Nana Sir was unwell and had a 102-degree fever. We immediately called the doctor, who said he would give an injection but advised that Nana Sir should not shoot,” the filmmaker told Peeping Moon.

Nana Patekar “Between shots, he would lie down on the train set, and when he got up to perform, it felt like jaise bimaari thi hi nahi,” Vishal Bhardwaj revealed

However, Patekar was firm about completing the scene. “But Nana Sir, being Nana Patekar, said, ‘No, I am not going back. I want to shoot. I want to complete this sequence. I can’t take this on my head ki mere wajah se shooting cancel hui, location cancel ho,” Bhardwaj recalled, adding that the actor continued shooting for the next four hours.

Describing the intensity of the moment, he said, “His body was so warm that we could feel the heat when touching his forehead. Between shots, he would lie down on the train set, and when he got up to perform, it felt like jaise bimaari thi hi nahi. This is the commitment of a great artist.”

Also Read | ’24 ghante kaam karke faayeda kya hai’: Anil Kapoor on importance of taking breaks from work

Why rest feels hard for high-pressure performers

While such stories are often celebrated as examples of dedication, mental health experts point out that this behaviour is deeply rooted in psychology.

Explaining why some people push through illness despite medical advice, Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says, “Some people feel compelled to push through illness or pain because they strongly link their self-worth to being productive and dependable, so resting makes them feel weak, guilty, or lazy.”

Story continues below this ad

She adds that upbringing and work culture play a big role. “They may have grown up learning that hard work and endurance are more valued than listening to the body. Fear of missing opportunities, letting others down, or losing control can also push them to keep going even when unwell.”

According to Dr Chandra, this mindset is often shaped by both internal and external forces. “This kind of behaviour is usually driven by a mix of personal values and external pressure. Some people have strong inner values like responsibility, discipline, and perfectionism, while external pressure comes from expectations at work, financial stress, and praise for ‘never giving up’.”

“When these outside pressures match a person’s inner beliefs, the urge to keep going becomes even stronger,” she says, adding that over time, people may stop questioning the behaviour and see it as normal, even when their body clearly needs rest.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
Animals
Expert decodes the craftsmanship behind Kareena Kapoor’s luxury watch, explains why it works as everyday wear: ‘This is not a fragile accessory’
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport style is elevated by a quietly luxurious watch
'India scores low on partner satisfaction, but ranks 8th for romance, intimacy'
Ipsos love satisfaction index 2026
'Satish Gujral 100: A Centenary Exhibition' celebrates the multifaceted artist's legacy
art
Advertisement
PHOTOS
travel writing
Essential authors for the curious wanderer
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
Animals
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement