Nakuul Mehta shares parenting rule he swears by: ‘We practice this at home’

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee are slowly reshaping the parenting scene through enlightening conversations with guests on their podcast, The Indian Parent Pod. From unlearning traditional discipline methods to relearning how to raise kids in a way that makes the journey fun for both parent and child, the podcast offers refreshing and overlooked parenting lessons.

During a candid chat with Robin Uthappa, the former cricketer shared, “I genuinely believe one of the most important things a father can do is show children their mother is his number one priority”, to which Nakuul Mehta replied, “We actually practice this at home.”

“Sometimes Jankee asks our son, ‘Who’s my favourite person in the world?’ And he already knows the answer. He seems a little sad about it. People hear that and think, it’s about loving your child less. But it’s about helping them understand that they come from this connection, from this relationship in the first place,” he further elaborated.