Nakuul Mehta says wife Jankee the ultimate advocate for a second child: ‘Jin couples ko lagta hai nahi karna kyunki first baby bahut hectic tha…’

On a podcast, ‘What not to do as a parent,’ actor Nakuul Mehta shared that his wife, Jankee Mehta, can convince anyone to have a second child. Elaborating further, Jankee explained, “Jo couples hote hein, jinko lagta hai second baby nahi karna hai, kyun ki first baby bahut hectic tha, unko waapis wahi stress hoga. I just want to tell you all that the second time is much calmer, much easier. The thing is that challenges will happen, your child will get fever, your child will have choleric…or health issues, but it will all pass. Aur woh pass wali feeling jo hai, woh first child ke baad hi aati hai, kyunki pata chal jaata hai ki woh hone wala hai pass, you know fever aayega, woh 3-2 din ka cycle hai…”

While the sentiment resonates with many parents, is the second child actually easier? According to Dr Vikas Kumar, the answer lies more in the parental mindset than in the child itself.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Is the second child really easier?

“The second child is not necessarily easier in terms of actual care,” says Dr Kumar. “What changes is the parent’s emotional preparedness.”

He explains that first-time parenting comes with a steep learning curve. “Everything—from feeding to sleep patterns—feels new and stressful. By the time the second child arrives, parents have built confidence and practical skills,” he says.

Experience vs actual parenting demands

“A large part of the reduced stress comes from experience rather than a decrease in parenting demands,” explains Dr Kumar. “In fact, managing two children can increase responsibilities, especially in terms of time and attention.”

What shifts is perspective. “Experienced parents are better at prioritising, setting routines, and letting go of perfection,” he says. “They are less likely to panic over minor issues.”

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Does confidence increase, or does emotional load double?

Parenting a second child can bring both confidence and complexity. “Having a second child often improves a parent’s ability to handle uncertainty because they’ve already faced many unpredictable situations,” says Dr Kumar. “This familiarity builds emotional resilience and problem-solving skills.”

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However, there’s another side. “It can also increase the emotional load, as parents now have to balance the needs of two children,” he adds. So while anxiety may decrease, responsibility certainly doesn’t.

What should couples consider before planning a second child?

Before taking the plunge, experts recommend a reality check. “Couples should think about their emotional readiness, physical energy, financial stability, and support systems,” advises Dr Kumar.

He highlights practical concerns: “It’s important to consider how you’ll divide time between two children, maintain your relationship, and handle increased responsibilities.”

External factors matter too. “Career demands, family support, and mental health all play a key role,” he notes. Most importantly, he cautions against relying solely on reassurance. “Rather than just believing that tough phases will pass, couples should assess whether they truly have the bandwidth for another child.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.