‘My girls are not allowed to put makeup’: Farah Khan on parenting boundaries

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When it comes to parenting teenagers, boundaries often become a hot topic—and actor Farah Khan recently opened up about hers.
Speaking on Bharti Singh’s podcast, Farah revealed that her daughters, who are set to turn 16 in February, are not yet allowed to wear makeup or revealing clothes.
“They are going to be 16 now in February. My girls are not allowed to put makeup or wear revealing clothes,” she said.
Farah also explained that she sees these choices as something for later. “Jab unki umar hogi naa… abhi thodi umar hai ye sab karne ki, ki rat ko parties mein jaa rahe hain. Baad me karna jab college jaoge ya… Wo to karenge hi.” (There will be an age for all of this… right now, they’re still too young for these things, like going to parties at night. They can do it later, when they go to college… and of course, they eventually will)
Her comments have sparked conversations online about how much freedom teenagers should have—and whether such rules are protective or restrictive.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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According to Dr Kriti Anand, Consultant Psychiatrist at Paras Health, Panchkula, this kind of protectiveness is often rooted in concern, not control.
“A parent’s protectiveness during adolescence often stems from a genuine desire to keep their child safe—physically, emotionally and socially,” she tells indianexpress.com.
She explains that around the age of 16, teenagers are still developing their “sense of identity, emotional regulation and decision-making skills.”
This means parents may worry that early exposure to beauty standards, adult expectations, or social pressures can affect self-esteem and decision-making.
It depends less on the rule itself and more on how it is communicated. “Setting boundaries around makeup or clothing may therefore reflect an attempt to provide age-appropriate guidance rather than simply being restrictive,” says Dr Anand.
But she adds that there’s no one-size-fits-all parenting formula. “The effectiveness of such rules depends on how they are communicated.”
When parents explain boundaries with empathy and keep conversations open, teenagers are more likely to understand the reasoning behind them and develop “healthy decision-making skills.”
At the same time, experts warn that strict rules without discussion can backfire. “If restrictions are imposed without discussion or flexibility, they may lead to secrecy, conflict or rebellion.”
That’s why Dr Anand says the real goal isn’t complete control. “The goal of parenting should not be complete control but helping teenagers gradually develop confidence, responsibility and the ability to make informed choices while feeling supported and trusted.”
Farah’s parenting style may not work for everyone—but it has opened up a bigger conversation many families can relate to: where to draw the line between protection and independence.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.