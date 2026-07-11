‘My girls are not allowed to put makeup’: Farah Khan on parenting boundaries

Why Farah Khan doesn't allow her daughters to wear makeup (Image: Instagram/farahkhankunder)

When it comes to parenting teenagers, boundaries often become a hot topic—and actor Farah Khan recently opened up about hers.

Speaking on Bharti Singh’s podcast, Farah revealed that her daughters, who are set to turn 16 in February, are not yet allowed to wear makeup or revealing clothes.

“They are going to be 16 now in February. My girls are not allowed to put makeup or wear revealing clothes,” she said.

Farah also explained that she sees these choices as something for later. “Jab unki umar hogi naa… abhi thodi umar hai ye sab karne ki, ki rat ko parties mein jaa rahe hain. Baad me karna jab college jaoge ya… Wo to karenge hi.” (There will be an age for all of this… right now, they’re still too young for these things, like going to parties at night. They can do it later, when they go to college… and of course, they eventually will)