Muharram 2026 Date: Know the date, history, significance and more

Muharram 2026 Date: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam. This year Muharram is being celebrated by countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar on June 16, 2026. The commencement of Muharram in India and other South Asian countries will be determined based on local moon-sighting reports which can either be on 16 June or 17 June.

It holds special significance for Muslims around the world, particularly because it marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is especially important. For Shia Muslims, it commemorates the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Many Muslims observe the month through prayer, reflection, fasting, and acts of charity, while mourning processions and religious gatherings are also held in remembrance of this historic event.