Mother’s Day 2026 Date in India: Know history, significance, celebration, gift ideas and when it is celebrated

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Mother’s Day 2026 Date in India: Some days pass quietly, and then some days remind us of the loudest love we’ve ever known. Mother’s Day is one of them. Celebrated with utmost gusto on the second Sunday of May in India, this year it falls on May 10, turning an ordinary weekend into something deeply emotional, personal, and unforgettable.
Historians trace the roots of this celebration to ancient Greek antiquity, an era defined by the ritualistic veneration of maternal figures such as Rhea and Cybele. Modern-day celebrations, however, are attributed to Anna Jarvis, who, after losing her mother in 1905, wanted to honour her love in a way that felt real and lasting. In 1908, she organised the first Mother’s Day gathering, a quiet, emotional tribute rather than a grand celebration.
By 1914, the then-President Woodrow Wilson officially recognised it in the US, and what started as one daughter’s love soon became a global tradition. Slowly, different cultures embraced it in their own ways, shaping it into a day that feels both universal and deeply personal. Over time, it moved beyond borders, languages, and traditions, yet the emotion behind it remained the same. In our fast-paced lives, Mother’s Day reminds us to pause, express love, and find meaning in simple, heartfelt moments.
The significance of this day goes beyond celebration. It’s about acknowledging the invisible labour, the sleepless nights, the constant worrying, and the unconditional support. It’s about pausing and saying what we often assume they already know.
Celebrations today have evolved. Some people plan surprise breakfasts; others take their moms out for a day they don’t have to think about responsibilities. Many choose meaningful gifts, something personal rather than expensive. A memory scrapbook, a heartfelt letter, or even a day dedicated entirely to her choices can mean more than anything bought last minute.
If you’re wondering what to gift, think less “perfect” and more “personal.” What makes her smile? What does she never buy for herself? Sometimes, the best gift is simply your time undivided and present.
Mother’s Day isn’t about perfection. It’s about presence. Because at the end of the day, no matter how much we grow, achieve, or change there’s always someone who still sees us as their whole world. And maybe, just maybe, this is the day we remind her that she’s ours too.