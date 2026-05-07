Mother’s Day 2026 Date in India: Know history, significance, celebration, gift ideas and when it is celebrated

Mother’s Day 2026 Date in India: Some days pass quietly, and then some days remind us of the loudest love we’ve ever known. Mother’s Day is one of them. Celebrated with utmost gusto on the second Sunday of May in India, this year it falls on May 10, turning an ordinary weekend into something deeply emotional, personal, and unforgettable.

Historians trace the roots of this celebration to ancient Greek antiquity, an era defined by the ritualistic veneration of maternal figures such as Rhea and Cybele. Modern-day celebrations, however, are attributed to Anna Jarvis, who, after losing her mother in 1905, wanted to honour her love in a way that felt real and lasting. In 1908, she organised the first Mother’s Day gathering, a quiet, emotional tribute rather than a grand celebration.