Most poisonous birds: Feathered species that carry deadly toxins

Birds are often admired for their colourful plumage, melodious songs and graceful flight. But a handful of species have evolved a far rarer defence: poison. Unlike venomous animals that inject toxins through bites or stings, poisonous birds carry toxic substances in their feathers, skin or tissues, making them dangerous to predators and occasionally to humans who handle them. Most of these birds are not aggressive, and they pose little threat unless touched or consumed. Scientists believe many acquire their toxins through their diet, particularly from toxin-bearing insects such as beetles.

Here are some of the world’s best-known poisonous birds.

1. Hooded pitohui (Pitohui dichrous)

Often called the world’s first scientifically confirmed poisonous bird, the hooded pitohui is native to the rainforests of Papua New Guinea. Its skin and feathers contain batrachotoxins, the same class of powerful neurotoxins found in certain poison dart frogs. These toxins can cause numbness, tingling and burning sensations when handled, discouraging predators from attacking. Researchers believe the bird obtains these toxins from eating Choresine beetles, although the exact mechanism is still being studied.