‘More committed than marriage’: Delnaaz Irani on 10-year younger partner Percy Karkaria

Actor Delnaaz Irani recently opened up about her 10-year-younger partner, DJ Percy Karkaria, with whom she has been in a “committed live-in relationship” for over a decade. “Percy is 10 years younger than me, still making a career. He was very young when he met me. I was just out of a divorce. I met this guy and was totally lost as to what was happening. But fell in love,” the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor recalled.

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Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she added, “But I said that I will not get married. He was also a divorcee. We didn’t want to take a chance again. We lived in for a bit after a point of dating. We decided that we would commit as live-in couple, as live-in partners. And we are committed. This doesn’t give either of us the right to betray or to be non-committal. We are committed as much as a husband and wife or maybe more.”